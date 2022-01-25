What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Adele reportedly postponed residency after rant over swimming pool stunt, Taylor Swift is accused of not writing her songs & MORE

Adele reportedly postponed residency after rant over swimming pool stunt

Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency after throwing a fit over a swimming pool stunt, according to a new report.

During the show, the “Easy on Me” singer was supposed to stand in the middle of the pool, but she compared the final design to an “old pond” and refused, the Sun reported late Monday.

“When she saw the finished design, she refused to take part,” a source told the outlet. “Adele described the pool as a ‘baggy old pond’ and refused, point blank, to stand in the middle of it. The intention was to fill it with water on the set as she was lifted up on a crane-type mechanism, creating the illusion she was floating on water.” The British singer, 33, tearfully announced on Jan. 20 that she was postponing her “Weekends With Adele” residency — just one day before it was set to launch, leaving many fans who had already arrived in Sin City in the lurch.

Damon Albarn apologizes to Taylor Swift for songwriting claims

Damon Albarn doesn’t want bad blood with Taylor Swift.

The British musician apologized “unreservedly and unconditionally” to the “All Too Well” singer via Twitter on Monday after claiming in a Los Angeles Times interview that she “doesn’t write her own songs.” In response to Swift and her legion of fans slamming him for his “completely false” claims, Albarn tweeted, “I totally agree with you.” “I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait,” he alleged. “The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

The LA Times hit back at his “clickbait” explanation, releasing the full transcript from the interview, which proved the exchange wasn’t taken out of context.

After initially hearing about Albarn’s interview, Swift, 32, was quick to call him out on Twitter.

“@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” she wrote. “I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f–ked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

She added, “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

Neil Young demands Spotify remove his music over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation

Canadian singer and songwriter Neil Young posted an open letter to his personal website, demanding that music streamer Spotify remove his music from its service.

In the since-deleted letter, Young explained he wants his music gone since Spotify also hosts a podcast by comedian and actor Joe Rogan. Young stated since that podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, has shared misleading statements about the COVID-19 pandemic, his music has no place on the streaming service. “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading false information about vaccines, potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread about them,” Young’s letter reads.

“I want you to let Spotify know immediately today that I want all my music off their platform. They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

A spokesperson for Young declined to comment.