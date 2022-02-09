What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Adele sparks engagement rumors, Jennifer Lopez wears a wedding dress on the red carpet & MORE

Adele sparks engagement rumors with diamond ring at Brit Awards 2022

WOW…The Grammy-winning singer is sparking engagement rumors after being spotted at the 2022 Brit Awards with a sizable ring on her left ring finger. The 33-year-old songwriter wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress to the event, with her huge sparkler drawing plenty of attention itself. Adele is currently dating sports manager Rich Paul. Reps for Adele have yet to comment.

What do you think are the two engaged?!

CREDIT: MIKE MARSLAND/WIREIMAGE

Jennifer Lopez wears wedding dress to ‘Marry Me’ premiere with Ben Affleck A sign of what’s to come? Jennifer Lopez was joined by boyfriend Ben Affleck at the LA premiere of her new movie “Marry Me” Tuesday night, where she glowed on the red carpet in a white lace dress from Giambattista Valli’s “Love” collection — the fashion house’s first-ever bridal range. Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in April 2021, nearly two decades after they dated (and were engaged) in the early 2000s. Robert Pattinson Admitted He Makes Stuff Up In Interviews Robert Pattinson might be better a better actor than many are giving him credit for. In a recent interview for the March issue of GQ magazine, the Twilight and Harry Potter actor admitted that he’s been lying about himself in interviews for years, just to say “anything at all.” It turns out that he never worked up a master plan to take his “stalker” on a date, only to bore her to tears, as he once told Metro in an interview. He also told GQ that he actually does wash his hair, which contradicts his statement in 2009 when he said his hair is just for “hanging out on my head. I don’t care if it’s clean or not.”

That ’70s Show Stars Tease Start of ’90s Show Production

That ’90s Show picks up 15 years after the original series finale on Fox. The year is 1995, and Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia (played by Shut Eye‘s Callie Haverda) is “visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red,” according to the official logline.

As previously reported, fellow OGs Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Mila Kunis (Jackie) and Ashton Kutcher (Kelso) are currently in negotiations with Netflix and are expected to recur on the 10-episode offshoot. A premiere date has not yet been announced.