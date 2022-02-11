What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Adele talks possible engagement & baby, Kanye won’t play Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes to Travis Scott & MORE

Adele talks engagement & baby with Rich Paul

Adele has a big future planned with boyfriend Rich Paul.

The “Easy on Me” singer taped her appearance on the UK’s “Graham Norton Show” Thursday and opened up about her relationship with the famed sports agent but would neither confirm nor deny if they’re engaged after wearing a massive diamond ring to the 2022 Brit Awards.

“If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” the Brit, who was still wearing the ring, teased (via the Daily Mail).

But the real shock came when host Graham Norton asked Adele about her postponed Las Vegas residency, and the “Hello” singer, 33, assured viewers that it would be rescheduled for this year because she plans on having a baby. “It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year,” she said. “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?” As for why she decided to delay the show, Adele finally admitted it had nothing to do with COVID-19.

“I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time,” Adele explained. “I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-arsed show, and I can’t do that.

Kanye won’t play Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes for Travis Scott diss

The 44-year-old rapper, who recently filed to be called by the name Ye, is refusing to perform at Coachella unless fellow headliner Billie Eilish, 20, apologizes for comments she made regarding safety during her Feb. 5 concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

West took to Instagram to air his grievances against the Grammy winner, who stopped her performance on the second night of her “Happier Than Ever” world tour to locate an inhaler for a distressed fan in the audience.

“Do you need an inhaler? Who needs it?” Eilish said, pointing into the crowd, according to NBC News. “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one? Guys, give it some time. Don’t crowd … We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.” Despite not mentioning Travis Scott by name, West took Eilish’s comments as a direct insult after the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November left 10 fans dead and countless more injured.

“Come on Billie we love you,” Ye wrote in all-caps in his post, which was accompanied by a snapshot of the headline from RapSeaTV reporting of the alleged “diss” from Eilish. “Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives.”

