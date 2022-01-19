What’s Trending With Leslie & Scooter- Amy Schumer Reveals She Got Liposuction, MGK Put Thorns on Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring & MORE

Amy Schumer opened up about her decision to get endometriosis and liposuction surgeries after struggling with health issues in the past.

“I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo),” Schumer, 40, captioned several photos of her showing off her body in a one-piece bathing suit at the beach on Tuesday, January 18. “Never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!”

The star also took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she is now 170 pounds following the procedures. The wellness update comes after Schumer previously shared how being diagnosed with endometriosis led to her having her uterus and appendix removed.

There’s a Movie About Weird Al in the Works Starring . . . Daniel Radcliffe???

Daniel Radcliffe, the star of the “Harry Potter” franchise, is set to play “Weird Al” Yankovic in a biopic about his life for Roku.

In a cheeky statement, the comedy recording artist said he was “absolutely thrilled” about Radcliffe’s casting, adding “I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

The feature-length film, according to a press release, “holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.”

Yankovic wrote the film along with Eric Appel. Production is set to begin in February in Los Angeles. It will be available exclusively on The Roku Channel.

MGK Put Thorns on Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring So It Hurts If She Takes It Off

Machine Gun Kelly sure got creative when designing Megan Fox’s engagement ring.

The rocker, 31, popped the question last Tuesday with a symbolic two-stone sparkler featuring both of their birthstones — and a little added insurance that the actress, 35, stays committed.

“The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts,” MGK told Vogue, adding, “Love is pain!”