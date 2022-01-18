What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Betty White’s assistant shares ‘one of the last’ pics, What are Heidi Klum’s legs worth? & MORE

Heidi Klum’s Legs Were Once Insured for $2 Million, But One Leg Was Worth More Than the Other

Heidi Klum’s legs were once insured by a client, but one was valued at $1 million, while the other was valued at $1.2 million.

During an appearance on Ellen she said quote, “When I was young, I fell into a glass and I have a big scar . . . Obviously I put so much spray tan on you can’t see it right now but yeah, one was more expensive than the other one . . . It’s weird the things that some people do.”

A few years ago she explained that the “bad leg” was insured for $1 million, and the good one was valued at $1.2 million.

Betty White’s assistant shares ‘one of the last’ pics of her on 100th birthday

Betty White’s assistant celebrated what would have been White’s 100th birthday by sharing one of the final photos taken of the late icon.

“Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s assistant,” she wrote on Monday, in a post shared via White’s official Facebook page. “On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her,” Kiersten continued. “She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever.”

In the pic, the legendary “Golden Girls” actress is seen sitting in a floral-printed chair, sporting a bright green ensemble, sparkling jewelry, a full face of makeup and a wide smile.

“Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place,” Kiersten concluded the tribute to her former boss.

Dwayne Johnson Has A T. Rex Head Named Stan In His House

On Monday night, while Dwayne Johnson appeared on “ManningCast” during the NFL playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals, it was a T. Rex that got all the attention.

During the segment with Peyton and Eli Manning, Eli interrupted to ask about what appeared to be a full-sized tyrannosaur head behind their guest. The dinosaur skull in question may belong to the skeleton unearthed over 30 years ago in South Dakota by a paleontologist named Stan Sacrison.

It had been housed at the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research, but on Oct. 6, 2020, it was controversially sold at auction to an unnamed bidder for a whopping $31.8 million.