What’s Trending With Leslie & Scooter- Ellen Pompeo doesn’t watch “Grey’s Anatomy”, Drake Offers to Buy a Toronto Restaurant to Save It & MORE

How Many “Grey’s Anatomy” Episodes Has Ellen Pompeo Actually Seen?

Out of 18 seasons and 392 episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy”, Ellen Pompeo has only seen a handful. She said when she directs episodes, she goes back and watches older ones to try to keep the spirit of the early days alive.

Quote, “This is my 18th season, and it’s 392 episodes . . . I haven’t really seen most of them, I’ve watched only a handful . . . The few times I’ve directed, I’ve gone back and watched some old episodes . . .”My intention is always to keep the spirit of the early days. That’s really the hard work, is to try to keep that sort of DNA, which is hard but gives us a goal at least to strive for.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” is currently on Season 18, and it was renewed last month for a 19th.

Drake Might Buy a Toronto Restaurant to Save It and Give It Back to Its Owners

A Jamaican restaurant called Randy’s Patties in Toronto announced it had to close after 40 years in business. Drake Tweeted, quote, “I’ll buy Randy’s right now. And give it back to them.” There’s no word if they’ll take him up on it.

Word started to spread that a popular Toronto restaurant called Randy’s Patties was being forced to close after more than 40 years. Supposedly, it had to do with COVID-related supply chain issues. Randy’s then explained their situation in an Instagram post, saying they’re closing due to, quote, “years of endless [subway] construction, 2 years of COVID, labor shortages, and aging owners.”

They added that they plan to, quote, “Re-evaluate our next steps going forward.” They didn’t say whether or not they’d be interested in any help from Drake.

Sean Penn Is in Ukraine Filming a Documentary

Sean Penn went to Ukraine to film a documentary about the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian government said, quote, “Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians.” You don’t have to like Sean Penn, but if you don’t respect what a BAD-ASS he is, you’re just wrong.

When Russia started dropping bombs on Ukraine, Sean ran TOWARD THEM. He’s over there filming a documentary about the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian government says, quote, “Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians. “The more people like that . . . true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom . . . the quicker we can stop this heinous invasion by Russia.” They added, quote, “Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Penn, and posted a video on his Instagram Story. He said, quote, “The more people know about the war in Ukraine, the higher the likelihood of stopping Russia.”

Pink Says She Won’t Allow Her Daughter Willow, 10, to Have a Cell Phone: ‘I’m Not There Yet’

Pink is putting her foot down when it comes to her children’s access to technology.

The 42-year-old singer recently spoke to Carson Daly on the Today show and revealed why she hasn’t allowed her 10-year-old daughter Willow Sage to have her own cell phone yet, compared to many of her peers.

“There’s a light side and a shadow side to technology in general for adults, as well,” Pink explained. “For kids, I’m not there yet.”