What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcome second child, Cameron Diaz doesn’t wash her face & MORE

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcome second child

Elon Musk and Grimes’ family has grown.

The “Genesis” singer was forced to reveal in her Vanity Fair cover story published Thursday that she and the Tesla mogul secretly welcomed a baby girl after her daughter began wailing from upstairs. “She’s a little colicky too,” Grimes said after the reporter asked what was going on, as the musician noted her first child, X Æ A-XII, was with his father.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking,” she told the magazine of trying to conceal the baby. Grimes, 34, revealed their daughter’s name is Exa Dark Sideræl but they call her Y, which is fitting considering her older brother is referred to as X.

Y was born in December 2021 via surrogate — a few months after she and the tech mogul had broken up after three years together. Now, the pair are back together in some sort of capacity.

Cameron Diaz’s Beauty Hack: She Doesn’t Wash Her Face

After years of dealing with society’s expectations of women’s appearances, Cameron Diaz has embraced her natural beauty. She said the last thing she thinks about is what she looks like . . . which includes never washing her face. While on the “Rule Breakers” podcast, she said, quote, “Literally the last thing I think about on a daily basis, like maybe not at all during the day, is what I look like. I literally do nothing. I, like, never wash my face.”

Don’t let Cameron fool you though, she DID admit to using facial products . . . about twice a month. Quote, “One time works, right? Like, is that all I have to do?”

To get on Cameron’s level, you have to stop looking at yourself in the mirror and taking selfies. She said as an actor, she’d spend up to seven hours a day in front of the mirror, which became toxic because she’d criticize and hate on her body.

Kanye West continues to attack Pete Davidson in second ‘Eazy’ video

Kanye West and The Game have shared a second video for their recent joint single, ‘Eazy’, which – like the first video the pair released earlier this month – sees Pete Davidson meet a violent demise. While the first clip sported a crude, monochromatic claymation aesthetic, the new one is animated with 3D models. Starring alongside West and The Game is an animated version of the skinned money from the ‘Eazy’ single’s cover art.

The monkey launches an attack on Davidson in this clip, pinning down a blurred-out avatar of the Saturday Night Live star (who is currently involved with West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian) and walloping him with a string of punches over West’s lyric, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Take a look at the new ‘Eazy’ video below:

Nick Cannon’s Talk Show Canceled After Just 1 Season, Series Expected to End in May

Nick Cannon’s talk show has been canceled.

Variety was first to report the news on Thursday, just over five months after Cannon’s eponymous talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, premiered on Fox and in syndication in September 2021. Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of the show’s producer-distributor, Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, confirmed the show’s cancelation in a statement to PEOPLE.