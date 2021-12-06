What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- George Clooney turns down HUGE payday, Prince William recalls cringeworthy moment with Taylor Swift & MORE

George Clooney Turned Down $35 Million for a Single Day’s Work

George Clooney recently turned down $35 million for one day’s work. It was an airline commercial, but it was for a country that engages in questionable practices. He and his wife Amal, who’s an international human rights attorney, decided it was best to pass. It was an airline commercial, but he had ethical reasons to think twice. George says, quote, “It was [associated with] a country that, although it’s an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought: ‘Well, if it takes a minute’s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it.'”

Prince William recalls singing with Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi: ‘I’m cringing’

Prince William says he felt like he was “in a trance” back in November 2013, when Taylor Swift asked him to join her and Jon Bon Jovi onstage for a performance of “Livin’ On a Prayer” during a fundraiser at Kensington Palace. “I’m sat next to Taylor Swift. She’s on my left,” the Duke of Cambridge, 39, recalls in an upcoming Apple Fitness+ “Time to Walk” audio series set to premiere on Dec. 6. “And after Jon [Bon Jovi] does his first song, there’s a pause, and she turns to me,” he continues. “She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, ‘Come on, William. Let’s go and sing.’”

William admits that to this day, he still doesn’t know “what came over me,” and cringes at “what happened next.” “Frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me’ … I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, OK, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you,’” he jokes.

Drake is officially the #1 artist on Billboard’s 2021 chart

Some of Canada’s biggest artists are getting global recognition in a new 2021 ranking. Billboard released their year-end charts for 2021 and in the number one spot for Top Artists sits Aubrey Drake Graham. Not only was he the overall number one pick, but he also topped other charts as he shared in his Instagram story on Sunday, December 5.

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox attend party chained together by their nails

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox linked up – literally – at the launch party for his new unisex nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, in West Hollywood, Calif., Saturday night. The lovebirds stepped out to the red carpet in matching black ensembles, with a silver chain linking them together by their edgy 3D snakeskin nails. Their nail artist, Brittney Boyce, revealed via Instagram that the look was achieved by using three shades from MGK’s collection: “Party Favor,” “25 to Life,” and “Depressionist.” “After the nails [were] dry, I used a nail piercer to pierce both of their pinky nails and added rings to them, so that I could attach two chains to them, so that they were chained together,” the Nails of LA founder explained.