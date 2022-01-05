What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Golden Globes won’t have audience, celebs or press, Jason Derulo Allegedly Fights Men Who Called Him Usher & MORE

Golden Globes 2022 won’t have audience, celebs or press

The 2022 Golden Globes will go on, just with a sliver of its usual attendees, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Tuesday.

Due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant surge, the association will be modifying their in-person ceremony. Now, neither press nor celebrities are invited to the 79th annual awards ceremony, which will take place without an audience. The announcement comes just days before the show’s scheduled date, Jan. 9, 2022.

Only “select members and grantees” will be allowed at this year’s Globes, and a number of additional restrictions will be required of them, including proof of vaccination, a booster shot and a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of the event. And, “there will be no red carpet,” the association announced. All guests must be masked and socially distanced “at all times while inside the ballroom,” according to a press release.

The release makes no mention of a livestream or other virtual way to tune-in.

Also missing from Sunday’s ceremony will be celebrity presenters, although their omission is not COVID-related: Sources tell Variety that no stars have agreed to take part in the Globes, likely due to the HFPA’s recent diversity controversy. NBC cancelled its annual telecast of the awards after the HFPA was lambasted for corruption-related allegations and for having no black members.

In response, the release noted that “the HFPA has completely overhauled its bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom addressing ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more. In October, the HFPA admitted its largest and most diverse class to date with 21 new journalists, all of whom were first-time Golden Globe voters.”

Jason Derulo Allegedly Fights Men Who Called Him Usher in Las Vegas

Jason Derulo was allegedly involved in an altercation with two other men on Tuesday, January 4.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to a nightclub after the “Acapulco” singer, 32, allegedly hit another man. “The altercation started when the suspect, identified as Jason Derulo, committed a battery against two individuals,” the LVMP said in a statement to Us Weekly. The authorities added that the victims did not want to press charges for battery, so Derulo was not arrested or given a citation. He was, however, told to immediately leave the resort.

An eyewitness video from TMZ shows Derulo on an escalator at the ARIA hotel as he turned around to face someone behind him. The incident was not caught on camera, but onlookers claimed that Derulo slapped a man. As the TikTok star walked past the group, one man asked, “Hey Jason, why’d you slap him?”

Another yelled, “Hey Usher, f–k you, bitch!” The video shows that Derulo then turned around and lunged at the man who mockingly misidentified him and allegedly hit him in the face. Security stepped in to break up the apparent fight.

Andy Cohen won’t apologize for drinking during New Year’s Eve broadcast

Andy Cohen “won’t be shamed” for having a few too many on New Year’s Eve. The “Watch What Happens Live” host, 53, stuck by his behavior after he went on an alcohol-fueled rant about New York City’s outgoing mayor, Bill de Blasio, during CNN’s broadcast.

“I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year’s Eve,” he said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday. “That’s why I’m there. That’s why they bring me there.” During the program, which was broadcast live from Times Square, he and co-host Anderson Cooper drank cocktails and knocked back shots. “It’s a four-and-a-half hour show. The booze started kicking in around 11:30. So everyone’s focusing on kind of the last 45 minutes or hour we were on the air,” Cohen explained.

Tristan Thompson gave daughter True nearly 100 roses before Khloé apology

Just before confessing his philandering ways — and copping to a paternity claim — to on-again, off-again partner Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson greeted their daughter, True, 3, with nearly 100 roses.

Thompson — who is currently in Los Angeles with the Sacramento Kings to play the Lakers — was spotted picking up True from gymnastics class Monday in footage obtained by TMZ. The sighting came just an hour before he posted his apology to Kardashian on social media and confirmed he conceived a baby boy with model Maralee Nichols, who is seeking child support from the star.

In the clip, Thompson, 30, is seen sitting in an SUV outside the class when a deliveryman drops off what was close to 100 roses to the athlete’s driver — flowers that a source claims were for True.

Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus on Instagram after Pete Davidson special

Kim Kardashian has seemingly unfollowed Miley Cyrus on Instagram following the singer’s live New Year’s Eve special with Pete Davidson.

A Miley Cyrus fan account, dubbed @MileyEdition, noted that Kardashian was following the “Wrecking Ball” artist’s IG account on Dec. 10 — the same day Page Six reported that Cyrus went to Davidson’s condo after their “Tonight Show” appearance — but, as of Tuesday, the Skims founder was no longer listed as one of her followers.

The move could signal some three-way drama among Kardashian, Cyrus and Davidson after the latter two co-hosted a New Year’s Eve special in Miami on Friday.

During the extravaganza, Davidson, 28, joined Cyrus, 29, on stage to perform a version of Will Smith’s “Miami” — and the show seemed to have gone on without any blips (excluding Cyrus’ minor wardrobe malfunction).

But before their special, Cyrus seemingly put the moves on Davidson while promoting the event, serenading him on “The Tonight Show” and singing, “It should have been me.” The lyrics could have been a shot across the bow of 41-year-old Kardashian, whom Davidson has been dating since October 2021.