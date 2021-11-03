What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Gwyneth’s GOOP gift guide has arrived!, an iconic item from Sex and the City is up for auction & MORE!

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Gift Guide Includes Way More Sex Toys Than Oprah’s

Move over, Oprah Winfrey. Gwyneth Paltrow released her highly anticipated Goop holiday guide on Tuesday, offering an eclectic selection of gifts suitable for all types of self-care and wellness junkies as the holiday season quickly approaches.

Everyone has that one person on their list who is difficult to shop for, whether they already have it all or are a little picky. But you can never go wrong with self-care these days.

The lifestyle and health company has something wacky for every taste, whether it’s an $85 “Self-Heating G. Spot Vibrator” for lovers or a “ridiculous” $34,000 Bubble Gum Gym (no, we are not kidding) for those looking to spend a pretty penny on luxurious self-care.

Here’s a look at Goop’s holiday guide, which is separated into 10 categories, including The Ridiculous but Awesome, The Under-$100 and The Lover.

You can own Carrie Bradshaw’s tutu from ‘Sex and the City’

And just like that, one of Carrie Bradshaw’s most iconic outfits is up for grabs.

Famed “Sex and the City” costume designer Patricia Field has donated the pink tank top and white tutu seen on Sarah Jessica Parker in the series’ opening credits to this year’s Housing Works Fashion for Action fundraiser.

The sale, which will also include contributions from Kathy Hilton, Joan Jett, Chloë Sevigny and more stars, raises money for the organization’s lifesaving services and advocacy for those impacted by HIV/AIDS and homelessness.

Eric Church Has Covid-Sniffing Dogs on His Tour

Eric Church who was just in Vancouver last weekend has two COVID-sniffing dogs on his Gather Again Tour. They’re from a company called Bio Detection K9, and they have a 99% “detection proficiency.” His tour manager says they’ve “probably saved the tour.” Their names are Alex and Timmy and they’re COVID-sniffing dogs. They’re from a company called Bio Detection K9.

This isn’t some experiment. The dogs have a 99% “detection proficiency,” and it only takes about 30 seconds to size somebody up. They check Eric’s band and crew before every show, and if the person doesn’t pass, they have to take a test.

Eric’s tour manager says they’ve “probably saved the tour.” You may remember when his band had a COVID breakout a few weeks ago. Early detection helped minimize that . . . and now other concert tours are thinking about hiring the dogs.

Kim Kardashian is ‘intrigued’ by Pete Davidson

While Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are so far “just friends,” according to sources, we hear that the reality star is “intrigued” by the “SNL” comedian.

A source tells us that Kardashian — who was spotted holding hands with the unlikely lothario on a ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California over the weekend — is at least interested in the “SNL” star.

“She is intrigued,” a source tells Page Six. “She likes him.”

Kardashian and Davidson shared an on-screen smooch during an “SNL” skit when she hosted the NBC show weeks ago, before they were seen on the roller coaster together.

Everyone is talking about the new dating show ‘The Love Trap’

Romantic rejection is brutal enough — now, imagine if your date could literally send you plummeting through a trapdoor if they felt like things weren’t going well.

That’s basically the premise of “The Love Trap,” a new British dating show that’s going viral for the dramatic way it eliminates contestants.

In a clip from the show shared by Twitter user Bec Shaw, eligible bachelor David Birtwistle has to decide which of three women to send home.

Why the trapdoor? It’s all tied to the basic premise of the show, in which a group of women compete for the affections of one man. Some of the women are single and genuinely looking for love, but others are secretly already in relationships and are pretending to be single to win money and advance through the competition.