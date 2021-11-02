What’s Trending With Leslie & Scooter- Jessica Simpson marks 4 years sober with personal photo! Schitt’s Creek stars to host new reality shows & more!

Jessica Simpson Shared the Photo That Made Her Realize She Had to Quit Drinking

Jessica Simpson marked her fourth year of being sober by sharing a totally unrecognizable photo of herself that inspired her to quit drinking. She says, quote, “I own my personal power with soulful courage . . . I am free.”

It’s a photo of the moment when she knew she needed to, quote, “take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity.” Jessica said she needed to stop drinking because it kept her mind and heart circling in the same direction and she was EXHAUSTED. She said she’d rather feel pain and carry it as a badge of honor and live as a leader does.

Quote, “The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue . . . I was. I didn’t love myself . . . I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do . . .

“I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad . . . I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”

Dan, Eugene Levy land separate roles in Apple TV+, HBO Max streaming shows

Schitt’s Creek father-son co-creators Eugene and Dan Levy are getting their own shows on different streaming services.

Apple TV+ says the elder Levy will host and executive produce The Reluctant Traveler.

The globe-trotting series will see the Hamilton-born comedy star explore remarkable hotels and the people, places and cultures surrounding them.

No release date has been announced for the new series, which will be produced by British television and media group Twofour.

Meanwhile, HBO Max has ordered the unscripted cooking competition series The Big Brunch from Toronto-raised Dan Levy and California-based Boardwalk Pictures.

Levy created the show, which gives “undiscovered culinary voices” from the United States the chance to share their stories and their business dreams.

It’s slated to premiere next year.

Hailey Baldwin: I’m sticking by Justin Bieber no matter the outcome

The beginning of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s marriage was no walk in the park.

The couple spoke candidly in a rare joint interview about the challenges they’ve faced since marrying in September 2018, with Baldwin, 24, declaring that she plans to “stick it out” with Bieber, 27, “no matter what the outcome” will be.

“I remember I called [my mom] a few different times, one particular time [when] we were in Brooklyn, and I was calling her, crying, and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever,’” the model recalled in Monday’s episode of the “In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith” podcast while discussing the pop star’s mental health struggles.

“I just remember she was so calm on the phone, and she was like, ‘It’s going to pass, you’re going to be fine, and he’s going to be healthy, and we’re here for you,’” she continued.