What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter-Keith Urban takes over Adele’s Caesars Palace concert dates, Spotify to remove Neil Young’s music after complaint over Joe Rogan & MORE

Keith Urban Will Return to Caesars Palace After Adele Postpones Residency

While current circumstances have set fire to Adele’s Las Vegas residency, Keith Urban is stepping in to take over.

On Tuesday, the 54-year-old country singer announced he’ll be performing new shows for his own Las Vegas residency, “Keith Urban Live,” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning March 25 through April 2. Tickets will go on general sale starting Monday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. PT.

“I’ll see you guys in Vegas,” the performer said in a tweeted video. Urban’s update comes less than a week after Adele tearfully broke the news to fans that all of the dates for her own Las Vegas residency, “Weekends With Adele,” which was slated to begin on Jan. 21, will have to be rescheduled.

Ray J reacts to Kanye West's suggestion of second Kim Kardashian sex tape

Ray J spoke out following Kanye West’s comments about an alleged second sex tape involving Kim Kardashian, imploring everyone to “stop.”

“This needs to stop,” the “Sexy Can I” crooner, 41, tweeted Wednesday. “I also have kids.” Ray shares daughter Melody, 3, and son Epik, 2, with estranged wife Princess Love.

Ray’s tweet came after the Yeezy designer, 44, told Jason Lee of “Hollywood Unlocked” in an interview that aired Monday that he had picked up a laptop from Ray that apparently contained explicit footage. “I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” West said during the interview. “I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

Ye further claimed that his estranged wife was so relieved at the sight of the laptop that she broke down in tears. “She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used,” the rapper said. “It represents how much people didn’t love her, and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Not long after the interview aired did a spokesperson for Kardashian acknowledge there was a laptop but denied that it contained anything inappropriate.

“After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” read the statement. “Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

It Must Be the Year for Emos Because Now There’s a Cruise

Set sail on a sea of tears this November with the “Emo’s Not Dead” cruise. Dashboard Confessional, New Found Glory, and Underoath will be headlining.

The cruise will be out of Los Angeles and go to Ensenada, Mexico from November 8th through the 12th. Other performers include Plain White T’s, Hawthorne Heights, Silverstein, Yellowcard singer William Ryan Key, and Hey Monday singer Cassadee Pope. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but presale starts today at Emosnotdead.com. The general sale is Friday at 9 a.m. Pacific.

Spotify pulling down Neil Young’s music collection

Spotify is removing the discography of Canadian rocker Neil Young after he demanded it be taken off the platform over concerns with its connection to vaccine misinformation and comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast.

In a statement a Spotify spokesperson said the company regrets Young’s decision “but hope[s] to welcome him back soon.”

“We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users,” the statement reads, “With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.”

On Wednesday, Young posted a message on his website thanking his record label for their accommodation and thanking those who reached out in support of his stance.