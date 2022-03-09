What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter-Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock reach divorce settlement, The Super Bowl Halftime Show almost didn’t happen & MORE

Kate Winslet Took Last Year Off from Acting to Be with Family

Kate Winslet took last year off to be with her family and recover after filming “Mare of Easttown”. She said now that she’s had a reset, she’s excited to go back to work. In an interview with “Variety”, Kate said, quote, “I took last year off to be with my family and to recover from ‘Mare of Easttown’ . . . It was good to have a bit of a reset. But I love my job, and I’m ready to throw myself back into it . . .

“For an actor, there’s nothing as thrilling as being in a room with other actors. I am craving that again. But I’ve got heaps going on this year so I’m excited to get going.”

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock reach divorce settlement

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have finally reached a settlement in their bitter divorce battle, per TMZ.

According to the outlet, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon signed off on the terms. Clarkson, 39, has reportedly been granted primary custody of their two children — daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5 — while Blackstock, who resides in Montana, will have the kids one weekend a month. Clarkson will keep the former couple’s Montana ranch, though Blackstock is allowed to live there until June 1. In the meantime, he must cough up $12,500 a month for rent. The “Breakaway” singer previously agreed to give Blackstock over five percent of the rural estate. His share equates to $908,800 of its $17,750,000 estimated value.

TMZ reports that Blackstock will now get spousal support — $115,000 a month — but that expires in January 2024.

Snoop Dogg says Jay-Z threatened to end NFL deal over Super Bowl halftime show restrictions

Snoop Dogg is opening up about his historic Super Bowl halftime performance with Dr. Dre and company — and how Jay-Z went to bat for them against the NFL.

“Man, when I got home and watched it on playback, I thought it was the greatest s*** ever,” Snoop, 50, told Tidal of the Feb. 13 mic-drop show also featuring Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and surprise guest 50 Cent. “Being there, it felt like the greatest concert of all time.”

Snoop said they wouldn’t even have taken the stage had Jay-Z not gone to the wall for them. Since 2019, Jay-Z has been working with the NFL, via his Roc Nation, to enhance live game experiences and amplify the league’s social justice efforts.

Not only did Jay-Z insist they perform, but he made sure they were able to express themselves, with Eminem taking a knee, Snoop wearing a blue bandana-print tracksuit — a blue bandana being a symbol of the Crips (Snoop was a Rollin’ 20s Crip as a teen) — and the song “Still D.R.E” including its controversial “still not lovin’ the police” lyric.