What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Kim and Pete make it official, Adele’s new album & MORE

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially dating

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have confirmed their relationship.

Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were seen holding hands on Wednesday while celebrating his birthday in Palm Springs.

Neither Kim nor Pete could hide their beaming smiles as they took a stroll near her momager Kris Jenner’s $12m mansion where they have been staying together, leaving little doubt their relationship is more than a passing fling.

The reality star and Saturday Night Live comedian have been at the centre of romance rumours for the past few weeks after they were seen enjoying several dates together.

Adele releases new album ’30’

Music star Adele released her first album in six years on Friday, winning over critics and fans alike with the record she said she made to explain her divorce to her young son.

The hotly-anticipated “30” is her fourth studio album

In their reviews, critics praised Adele’s honesty on the album, which she has described as “sensitive” and where the notoriously private singer opens up with touching voice notes recorded with her son.

Check out some of our favorite tracks from the album!

Travis Scott, Drake, and Live Nation Are Now Facing a $2 Billion Astroworld Lawsuit

A new, $2 BILLION Astroworld lawsuit has been filed on behalf of 282 people who attended the show. It names Travis Scott, Drake, Apple Music, Live Nation, and NRG Stadium as defendants.

The suit represents 282 people who attended the show, but the lawyer who filed it says 120 more people have contacted him seeking representation.

The attorney says, quote, “The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk . . . what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again.”

Jennifer Lopez And Owen Wilson Get Married At First Sight In The Marry Me Trailer

Universal Pictures has released a trailer for Marry Me, a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. The story follows a pop superstar that, during a live stream of her wedding, discovers she’s been cheated on. She then decides to pick a stranger in the crowd and marry him. Who knows? Maybe it could work.