What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Kim K reveals Pete Davidson’s sweet tattoo he got for her, Netflix is about to get more expensive….& MORE

Kim Kardashian Reveals Boyfriend Pete Davidson’s “My Girl Is a Lawyer” Tattoo Tribute

Despite any ongoing drama with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson is still going strong.

So strong, in fact, that Pete is going above and beyond to show his affection for Kim. She revealed on the March 16 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Pete, has multiple tattoos dedicated to her. Ellen asked about recent speculation claiming Pete got her name inked on his chest, Kim confirmed “he has a few tattoos, a few cute ones.” However, Kim clarified the “KIM” tribute isn’t a tattoo, “It’s actually a branding.”

“Let me explain it,” she continued. “He wanted to do something that was really different. First tattoo he got, I was like, ‘Oh, so cute, thank you! Oh my god!’ Second, whatever, I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s so cute.’ But that’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life.” While Pete has a few tattoos in honor of Kim, her “favorite” is one that reads, “My girl is a lawyer.” As Kim, who passed California’s baby bar exam last year, told Ellen, “That one’s really cute.”

Netflix May Add a Fee for Additional Users Outside Your Household

Netflix may start charging you more to share your password with users outside your home. They’re introducing a new pay structure that allows you to share with two other users. They’re rolling it out in some other countries first, though.

Netflix might be adding extra FEES for you to share your account with up to two additional users outside your household. So not only will you have to pay extra for people to use your account . . . if you’ve loaned it out to more than two people, you might have to make some cuts. They’re rolling it out first in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru . . . where it’ll cost about $2.99. There’s no word when they might bring it to the U.S. Netflix announced last year that they were going to start cracking down on password sharing . . . but nobody I know has been caught yet.

Could Kanye make new social media app after Instagram suspension

He may not be Off The Grid forever.

French Montana joked that his pal Kanye West is bound to launch his own social media platform after he was suspended from Instagram for breaking the app’s policies on hate speech and bullying and harassment. “They suspended my dawg Kanye off instagram he about to make his own social media platform,” French tweeted on Wednesday.

The “No Stylist” rapper may have been referring to West’s move to make his new album “Donda 2” only available on his own streaming service Stem Player, which costs $200 and has earned the artist $2.2 million in sales. West was booted from Instagram Wednesday evening for 24 hours after he posted a racial slur aimed at Trevor Noah.

A Meta spokesperson told Page Six on Wednesday that Ye’s recent posts violated the company’s policies on hate speech and bullying and harassment and that if he continues to violate the company’s policies, they will take further action. West will be unable to post, comment or send DMs for 24 hours.