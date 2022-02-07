What’s Trending With Leslie & Scooter-Kylie Jenner gives birth to baby No. 2, Spotify CEO condemns Joe Rogan’s use of racial slurs but won’t silence him & MORE

Kylie Jenner gives birth to baby No. 2 with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second baby with Travis Scott on Feb. 2, one day after daughter Stormi’s 4th birthday. Page Six can confirm the child is a boy, though his name is currently unknown.

The makeup mogul announced the birth on Instagram Sunday, posting a black-and-white photo of the newborn’s hand. Page Six broke the news in August that Jenner, 24, was pregnant for the second time, with a source telling us that the entire family was “thrilled” to have another little one on board. The reality star then confirmed our report, showing off her baby bump in a video posted to her Instagram in early September.

Kanye West Is Denying That He “Put a Hit Out” on Kim Kardashian

Things between Kanye and Kim are unraveling . . . publicly . . . and over the weekend, they bickered about each other on social media.

It started when Kanye accused Kim of putting their eight-year-old daughter North on TikTok without his consent. On Instagram, he asked his followers, quote, “Since this is my first divorce, I need to know: What should I do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?” Kim rarely speaks out against Kanye publicly, but she couldn’t let this go. In an Instagram Story, she said his “constant attacks” are “hurtful.” She added, quote, “[His] obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.” She also said she wants “to handle all matters regarding our children privately.”

Then yesterday, Kanye said Kim has falsely accused him of “putting a hit out on her.” He also suggested that she’s accused him of being on drugs and stealing. He also complained that Kim won’t let him take the kids to a Chicago Bulls game. And last month, HE accused HER of trying “to kidnap [his] daughter.”

Now Joe Rogan Is Apologizing for Saying the N-Word, and 19% of Spotify Subscribers Are Canceling?

Joe Rogan is now apologizing for a montage that’s making the rounds, featuring a bunch of times that he’s used the N-word. And also, a research firm claims 19% of Spotify subscribers are canceling the service. A montage of him dropping the N-word in the past. It’s been making the rounds over the past week, in the wake of his previous controversy over Covid misinformation.

Joe apologized in a video on social media, where he admits that the N-word montage looks “[effing] horrible.” He says it’s the “most regretful and shameful” thing that he’s had to address publicly . . . and he seems sincere. He gives a few excuses . . . including that it was “taken out of context” . . . but he also says that now, in 2022, he agrees that there’s NO context where it’s cool for a white guy to be dropping the N-word. He says he’s not racist . . . and there’s nothing he can do to erase the past . . . so he wants it to be a teachable moment.

Spotify is still sticking with Joe . . . but they deleted more than 70 old “racially insensitive” episodes of his podcast . . . and supposedly Joe AGREED with that.

According to a research firm, 19% of Spotify subscribers say that they’ve either canceled or WILL BE canceling.