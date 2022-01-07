What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Legendary actor Sidney Poitier dead at 94, The Weeknd releases new album & MORE

Sidney Poitier, beloved legend and first black best actor Oscar winner, dead at 94

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier, whose 71-year career included iconic roles in the classic Hollywood films “A Raisin in the Sun,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “Uptown Saturday Night,” has died. The actor was 94. His cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Poitier was the son of Bahamian tomato farmers, and became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw. Before Poitier, few Black actors were permitted a break from the stereotypes of servants and entertainers.

The Weeknd’s new album Dawn FM is here

The Weeknd’s new album Dawn FM comes two years after the Toronto pop artist reached new heights of megastardom. His 2020 project After Hours contained the single “Blinding Lights,” a song which smashed the record for most time on the Billboard Hot 100 and was recently named the top No. 1 hit of all time by the publication. The following year, The Weeknd took the song and his influential catalog to the Super Bowl for the event’s most memorable half-time show in years.

Kylie Jenner shares more pregnancy photos amid speculation she gave birth

Kylie Jenner appears to have returned fully to social media with more photos of her pregnancy.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, shared two photos of herself holding up her hair while wearing a pair of unbuttoned ripped jeans and a white button-down shirt and captioned them on Instagram Thursday, “i am woman 🎶.” It’s unclear when Jenner’s photos were actually snapped, but fans were quick to take to the comments to continue speculating — and sometimes assuming — that she already gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott.

“This is to throw us off !!!! She had the baby I know it,” commented one sleuth. “Show us the baby Kylie. I know you had it,” wrote another confident fan.

Julia Fox says Kanye West bought her a hotel suite full of clothes for date night

Kanye West bought Julia Fox an entire hotel suite’s worth of clothing for their recent date night, the “Uncut Gems” actress revealed in Interview Magazine.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” Fox’s blog-style feature, accompanied by a photo spread, begins. Describing West’s “energy” as “so fun to be around,” Fox explains the pair “decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see ‘Slave Play.’”

Noting that West, 44, arrived on time for the play, despite the curtain rising only an hour after his plane touched down, Fox, 31, continued, “after the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants.” “At the restaurant,” the account continues, “Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!” Implausibly, Fox adds, “the whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.” Saying she was “still in shock” at West’s gesture, Fox explains that “Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes” waiting for her at the Pendry Manhattan West, where the rapper was staying.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello seen walking dog months after split

Exes Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello reunited in Miami Thursday, where they were spotted walking their shared pooch together.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the trio was seen navigating their way through a local park. Golden retriever Tarzan walked ahead on a leash held by Mendes, 23, as the “Don’t Go Yet” singer, 24, strolled alongside them. Mendes wore a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers for the jaunt, while Cabello wore a beige dress with her hair falling just past her shoulders.

The pop star couple called in quits in November 2021, releasing a joint statement on both of their Instagram pages.