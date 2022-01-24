What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter-Meat Loaf May Have Died of COVID, Adele surprises fans with video call & MORE

Meat Loaf May Have Died of COVID, After Complaining About COVID Restrictions

In one of his last interviews before he died, Meat Loaf said he was through with COVID restrictions. Quote, “If I die, I die, but I’m not going to be controlled.” TMZ is reporting that he did indeed die of COVID. He was complaining about how long COVID restrictions have gone on, and referred to an attendant on a recent flight as a “Nazi” for making everyone put on their masks. The interviewer said, quote, “Oh, God. We’re being controlled by everybody.” And Meat Loaf replied, quote, “Yeah, I know. But not me. If I die, I die, but I’m not going to be controlled.”

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Meat Loaf died Thursday at the age of 74. It’s not official yet that he died of COVID, and there’s no word on his vaccination status.

Adele surprises fans in Las Vegas with video call after postponing concerts

After postponing the start of her Las Vegas residency, Adele surprised a group of disappointed fans with a video call at Caesars Palace.

James Mason Fox told CNN said someone from the singer’s team held up a phone on Friday so Adele and fans in a pop-up merchandise shop could see each other. He said only a few people were allowed in the shop at a time because of Covid-19 protocols. Fox shot video of the encounter and you can see Adele smiling and waving and trying to talk the group, who were cheering and chanting “It’s okay, It’s okay.”

Friday was supposed to be the first of Adele’s series of concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace that were scheduled to run through April 16. Adele announced the delay in a tearful Instagram video on Thursday, saying “we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.” She said half of her team was “down with Covid.”

Fox, who flew from Nashville to Las Vegas just for the concert, found out the show wouldn’t be happening just as the jet’s door closed. He said he asked if he could get off, but it was too late.

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ surrogate baby surprise