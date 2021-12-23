What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first photo of baby Lilibet, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans are Furious & MORE

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first photo of baby Lilibet on Christmas card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared the first photo of their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, as part of their 2021 Christmas card, released six months after the birth of their second child.

Kim Kardashian does group dates with Pete Davidson so Kanye West won’t spiral

Kim Kardashian and new flame Pete Davidson have been sticking to group dates in hopes of keeping Kanye West from spiraling, a source tells Page Six.

“The group outings are to spare Kanye’s feelings,” says an insider. “Kim doesn’t want to do what her sister [Kourtney Kardashian] does with Travis [Barker], the nonstop PDA photos.” The source continued: “[Kim] thinks hanging out in a group makes it seem more casual. She wants to keep Kanye from being hurt and devastated.” West has been open about his mental health struggles, including bipolar disorder, which he says causes him to be “hyper-paranoid.”

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Furious After Contestant Loses Prize Over Technicality

During a Tuesday, December 21, episode of the long-running series, Charlene Rubush got a chance to compete in the bonus round after earning $16,500 earlier in the show. The “What Are You Doing?” category presented a puzzle that risked the contestant’s winnings.

Rubush originally guessed “Choosing the right card,” before adjusting her answer to “Choosing the right … word.” Although she got the right answer the second time around, her pause made host Pat Sajak rescind the prize due to a timing rule.

Rubush left Wheel of Fortune with her $16,500 prize money and a vacation, but viewers quickly took to social media to question the technicality.

Britney Spears shows off vocals, teases new song as diss to family

Britney Spears is slowly getting back into music after being released from her conservatorship.

The pop star showed off her vocals and teased a new song in an Instagram post Wednesday where she — once again — took her family to task. “Just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! God knows they weren’t …so I just read up on my self and this is what I found,” she captioned a clip of herself singing in her bathroom while wearing low-rise jeans and a purple crop top.

Spears, 40, made it clear to fans that she’s “not auditioning for anything,” but wanted to “remind my white ‘classy’ family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!⁣” The crooner also revealed that she has a “new song in the works,” but did not provide any further details.