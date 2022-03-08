What’s Trending With Leslie & Scooter- Pamela Anderson is heading to Broadway, Find out which music might put your dog to sleep & MORE

Pamela Anderson To Make Broadway Debut Playing Roxie Hart In ‘Chicago’

Pamela Anderson is set to make her Broadway debut this spring. The Canadian actress will be taking on the role of Roxie Hart in “Chicago” at Broadway’s Ambassador Theatre, producers announced Monday. She’ll be taking the stage from Tuesday, April 12 until Sunday, June 5.

Anderson shared in a statement, according to Deadline, “I have always been a huge fan of Bob Fosse’s & Gwen Verdon’s work. Ann Reinking, too. Playing Roxie Hart is a dream fulfilled.

“Performing Fosse, you don’t have time to get in your head. You can’t dance, sing and think at the same time. There is a freedom, a unique joy in knowing it’s all about the work. Playing Roxie Hart is a sweet escape for me.”

Casey Affleck, 46, and Caylee Cowan, 23, spark engagement rumors

The actor and his girlfriend, Caylee Cowan, sparked engagement rumors Sunday after she was spotted wearing a large ring while they enjoyed a date night in Beverly Hills. Affleck, 46, and Cowan, 23, linked arms and looked loved-up in front of photographers as they exited their dinner together. The “Sunrise in Heaven” actress notably did not hide the sparkler, which consists of a gold band with a round diamond, on her left ring finger.

The “Gone Baby Gone” star was dressed low-key in jeans and a T-shirt with a red beanie. Meanwhile, his possible new fiancée also wore jeans with a pink tank top and a Roots of Fight jacket. She also rocked a red manicure. The pair, who share a 23-year age gap, have been open about their love for each other and have shown plenty of PDA since taking their relationship public.

Ed Sheeran’s Music Might Put Your Dog to Sleep

Dog owners struggling to send their puppy to sleep at night should be playing Ed Sheeran songs it seems – after the popular singer-songwriter was ranked the most calming to canines.

Recent research conducted by Hillarys analyzed the top sleep playlists on Spotify to find the best sounds for sleepy canines. Ed Sheeran was labelled the number one artist to send dogs to sleep, with his acoustic song ‘The Joker and the Queen’ most popular, and Taylor Swift and John Mayer ranked in second and third place.

The study also revealed the most relaxing music to our furry friends is acoustic and instrumental sounds.