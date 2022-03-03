What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Pat Sajak defends “Wheel of Fortune” Contestants, ‘The Batman’ Reviews ARE IN… & MORE

Pat Sajak Wants You to Stop Mocking Those “Wheel of Fortune” Contestants Who Went Viral This Week

Pat Sajak wants everyone to stop mocking those “Wheel of Fortune” contestants who went viral this week for epically failing to solve a puzzle. He said you don’t understand the stress these people are under unless you’ve been there.

On Tuesday night, the three contestants on “Wheel of Fortune” absolutely BOMBED on a puzzle . . . failing multiple times to guess “Another Feather in Your Cap”, even after most of the letters were filled in. Well, Pat Sajak has seen how much those contestants are being mocked online, and he would like it to STOP. He Tweeted, quote, “It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry. “Sitting at home, it seems incredible that they couldn’t solve it, but I knew in real time what was happening.” He added, quote, “These are good people in a bad situation under a kind of stress that you can’t begin to appreciate from the comfort of your couch.”

And he said, quote, “Good-natured laughter is one thing. Heck, they laughed at themselves. But, hey, cut them some slack. Unless you’re there, you have no idea how different it is in the studio . . . those things happen even to very bright people.”

Kanye West Faces Backlash After Releasing ‘Disturbing’ Video in Which He Buries Pete Davidson Alive

Too far??

On Wednesday, Kanye West released an alarming video for his song “Eazy”, featuring fellow rapper The Game. In the footage shared on West’s Instagram page, a claymation version of Pete Davidson, is kidnapped, tied up, and buried alive.

After growing roses around the comedian, West is then seen standing on top of a garden as the lyrics, “God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass” are heard. Toward the end of the video, a truck full of roses, similar to the one he appeared to deliver to estranged wife Kim Kardashian on Valentine’s Day, pans across the view. Many fans have since called out West for the video on Twitter. ‘The Batman’ Reviews ARE IN… One of the most highly anticipated films of 2022 is here and so far reviews are great! Here’s what people are saying…

I’ve seen #TheBatman and it is incredible! I had high expectations going into the film and they were surpassed in every way possible. This is the Batman movie I’ve been waiting for. It's nearly 3 hours and I would’ve happily watched a 6-hour cut of this story. pic.twitter.com/rVMsHpBrLU — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) February 28, 2022

For those asking: I give it 10/10 #TheBatman Year 2 of Batman is raw, emotional, realistic, and violent…What a Batman! Robert killed it 🔥The Penguin & the Riddler were AMAZING! Selina was portrayed as it always should have been! WATCH IT ON THE BIG SCREEN!!! WHAT AN EXPERIENCE! — Lis.Wonder🇨🇺 #SOSCUBA (@LisWonder1) February 28, 2022

I just quite simply LOVED #TheBatman and here’s how I know. I saw it at a press screening sat by myself (no plus ones) and with a mask on and I was grinning the entire time which means that grin was just for me. Loved. Loved. Loved. — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) February 28, 2022