What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Pepsi Drops Stunning Trailer for Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show, Britney Spears Sends a Cease-and-Desist Order to Her Sister & MORE

When We Were Young Festival 2022

The lineup for the 2022 When We Were Young Festival—a concert event celebrating emo, a subgenre of punk rock music—has been unveiled.

Emo music fans will be glad to know that the festival is indeed real. It will be held on October 22 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, according to the festival website.

The event will feature performances from a host of nostalgic emo-pop bands from the 2000s, including Paramore and My Chemical Romance, who are both headlining the festival.

🖤When We Were Young Fest🥀 Register now for Presale that starts Friday, January 21st, 10 AM PT. All tickets start at $19.99 down https://t.co/KUp7CwEQEV pic.twitter.com/mG5jQPsBm8 — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) January 18, 2022

Britney Spears Sent a Cease-and-Desist Order to Her Sister

The rift between Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn just jumped off social media and into the courts. Britney’s lawyer sent Jamie Lynn a cease-and-desist letter telling her to stop, quote, “publicly airing false or fantastical grievances” in order to sell copies of her new autobiography.

It adds, quote, “If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

Jamie Lynn Spears slammed sister Britney Spears for claiming to take the “high road” after the singer issued a cease-and-desist letter over the “Zoey 101” alum’s new memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.”

Jamie Lynn has argued via her lawyer, Bryan Freedman, in a letter to Britney that the only person being dishonest is the pop star, alleging that Britney has created an unsafe environment for Jamie Lynn and her children after dragging her on social media ahead of the book release.

Rap gods unite in epic Super Bowl 2022 Halftime show trailer, ‘The Call’

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are coming together to perform at this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Feb. 13.

But to tide viewers over for this spectacular lineup of rap superstars, Pepsi dropped a cinematic-style trailer for the show titled “The Call.”

“Straight Outta Compton” director F. Gary Gray collaborated with the five performers to create an epic teaser to get fans hyped for the football party. The trailer is scored by Grammy award-winning writer Adam Blackstone.

Check it out…