What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Rihanna blesses fans with pregnancy new shot on Instagram, NYU launches new course on Taylor Swift & MORE

Tom Holland Thought Mark Wahlberg Gave Him a Sex Toy and Was Trying to Hit on Him

While filming “Uncharted”, Mark Wahlberg gifted Tom Holland a massage gun to use for recovery after a workout. BUT Tom mistook it for a sex toy, and thought Mark was trying to make a move on him. In a joint interview with “Access Hollywood”, Tom said that Mark gave him the gun, then drove him back to his hotel. The problem is, Tom didn’t know what it was. He thought it was for, QUOTE, “SELF-PLEASURE”!!!

He said, quote, “I thought Mark was driving me back to my house for other reasons other than just being a gentleman . . . I didn’t know you! It’s Hollywood baby, who knows what’s gonna happen!” Mark thought it’d be a perfect gift for Tom because they had spent a lot of time talking about fitness, and he could use it to recover after workouts. Mark said, quote, “I can’t believe, the whole time, you were thinking that . . . Gotta get your head outta the gutter, buddy.”

Rihanna blesses fans with pregnancy shot on Instagram

Rihanna is giving fans another look at her pregnant self, posting a shot of her bare belly to Instagram Wednesday.

“how the gang pulled up to black history month,” Rihanna captioned the picture, which preceded several snaps from her pregnancy announcement shoot that was published Monday.

The comments were duly flooded with a range of supportive comments and emoji, with one early poster being “Shahs of Sunset” star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, who wrote simply, “Beautiful” along with a heart emoji.

Rihanna, 33, and the father of her child, A$AP Rocky, also 33, made their announcement with a stylish photo shoot in Rocky’s hometown of Harlem, for which she bared her bump through the buttons of a vintage Chanel coat worth in the five figures.

New York University launches new course on Taylor Swift

New York University’s Clive Davis Institute has launched a new course on Taylor Swift.

The course began at the Davis Institute, which is part of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, on January 26 and will run through to March 9. Set to be taught by Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos, the course will cover “Swift’s evolution as a creative music entrepreneur, the legacy of pop and country songwriters, discourses of youth and girlhood, and the politics of race in contemporary popular music”

“This course proposes to deconstruct both the appeal and aversions to Taylor Swift through close readings of her music and public discourse as it relates to her own growth as an artist and a celebrity,” a description adds.

“Through readings, lectures and more, the class delves into analyses of the culture and politics of teen girlhood in pop music, fandom, media studies, whiteness and power as it relates to her image and the images of those who have both preceded and succeeded her. We’ll also consider topics like copyright and ownership, American nationalism and the ongoing impact of social media on the pop music industry.”