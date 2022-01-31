What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Rihanna is PREGNANT, Is Tom Brady Retiring…or Not? & MORE

Rihanna Just Announced She’s Pregnant

The superstar singer and her artist boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together, the couple confirmed in photos. In the pictures, taken in New York City over the weekend, Rihanna can be seen showing off her growing baby bump as A$AP kisses her forehead.

The “Diamonds” singer first sparked pregnancy rumors back in November, when she accepted her National Hero award of her native Barbados in a tight-fitting gown. She denied she was expecting at the time.

Tom Brady Can’t Retire Until the Weekend or He Loses $15 Million

Tom Brady hasn’t decided if he’s retiring yet. There are reports that he’s due a $15 million bonus on Friday, but if he retires before that, he doesn’t get it. So he’s waiting until then to hang it up. ESPN reported over the weekend that he was going to hang it up, then Tom’s own company TB12 Sports suggested the same in a Tweet . . . which was later deleted.

The official word, from Tom’s agent AND his own father, is that he hasn’t decided yet.

Or maybe he HAS decided, but he can’t say so . . . because it wouldn’t be financially prudent to do so. Supposedly, Brady’s contract states that he receives $15 million from his $20 million signing bonus on February 4th. But if he retires before then, HE DOESN’T GET IT. So mark your calendars for February 5th. That’s this Saturday. Tom might have something to say.

Jason Momoa in Talks to Join Vin Diesel in ‘Fast and Furious 10’

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Jason Momoa is in final negotiations to join Vin Diesel and the rest of the starry ensemble cast in what is being called Fast & Furious 10 as a working title. And while plot details are being muffled, the Aquaman actor could be one of the film’s villains. Universal had no comment.

Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise with 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga, is back in the director’s chair. Longtime stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Sung Kang are also returning for the 10th installment. Charlize Theron, who first appeared in the eighth film, The Fate of the Furious, and returned for F9, is also expected to be back.

Chris Martin Confirms Coldplay Will Release Three More Albums Before Retiring

Last December, Chris Martin announced that Coldplay will stop making music after 2025, seemingly signaling the British band’s retirement. Now, the band frontman has confirmed that between now and 2025, the band will be releasing three more albums, with one being a musical.

Martin also recently spoke to Ellen Degeneres regarding the band’s decision to make three more Coldplay albums stating, it “feels right to us.” He says that it will not be the last of the band explains, “I think we’ll keep touring and we’ll always be together as a group of musicians and friends. But I think the story of our albums ends then.”