What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Seth Rogen wants a Canucks Diwali jersey! Who is rumored to be PEOPLE magazine’s sexist man alive?! & MORE

Seth Rogen offers to trade Vancouver artist behind Canucks Diwali jerseys for vase

Vancouver-born actor and potter Seth Rogen is trying to make a trade with fellow local artist Jag Nagra for a Vancouver Canucks Diwali jersey she designed.

Nagra tells CityNews that she’s shocked and thrilled Rogen is hoping to make a trade with one of his handmade vases for the limited edition jersey.

“I think one of my favourite things about him is how much he represents Vancouver. It genuinely seems like he loves Vancouver and always tries to promote it. So I think it’s so cool. And the fact that I’m kind of tangled up in this right now is just the icing on the cake of everything that this whole project has been so far. It’s wild.”

Nagra says she received a direct message from the actor and is working on a way to get him his own jersey.

The Canucks will be wearing Diwali-inspired jerseys during the warm-up designed by the South Asian artist.

After the game, these jerseys will be available for auction at vanbase.ca.

Kanye West says he still ‘wants to be’ with ‘my wife’ Kim Kardashian

Move over, Pete Davidson.

Kanye West said he still “wants to be” with estranged wife Kim Kardashian despite their ongoing divorce proceedings. In a new interview, the “Donda” rapper blasted “Saturday Night Live” for its portrayal of their breakup and admitted he wants to reconcile.

“‘SNL’ making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off. I never even seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he told Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs.”

“They ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.” West, 44, also blamed the media and Kardashian’s own team for “promoting” the idea of divorce and getting into the reality star’s “ear” with ideas of new TV shows.

Given that the interview was previously recorded, West couldn’t comment on the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum’s rumored romance with Davidson. The stand-up comic, 27, and Kardashian went out to dinner twice this week while she was in the Big Apple, though the second night was a big birthday party for her pal Simon Huck.

Did Chris Evans Lose Last Year’s Sexiest Man Alive Because He Accidentally Posted a NSFW Pic?

Sources say Chris Evans will be named “People” magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.. But the kicker is, Chris was going to get the title LAST YEAR . . . except that he accidentally uploaded a picture of “LITTLE CAP”. He took it down as quickly as he could, but it was already everywhere by then.

He owned up to the mistake, and used it to remind people to vote in last year’s election . . . but the damage was done. A source says, quote “Chris was in discussions to take the cover last year, but it was not great timing.”

Michael B Jordan ended up with last year’s honor.

Dax Shepard Says Extracting Wife Kristen Bell’s Clogged Breast Was ‘Not Easy and Not Rewarding’

Dax Shepard is getting real about the time he came to his wife Kristen Bell’s aid during an uncomfortable breastfeeding experience.

In a clip from Wednesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the talk show host asks the couple about when Shepard had to nurse out a breastfeeding clog that Bell encountered when she had mastitis.

“Let’s just say that I extracted mastitis and we’ll leave everyone’s imagination to wander,” Shepard told Barrymore. “Let me also add that it is not easy and not rewarding.”

When the Frozen actress — who shares daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6½, with her husband — initially discussed Shepard’s help in 2018, she recounted, “I said to my husband, ‘I really need you to suck this out. We could talk about it, we could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse.’ He pulled it out. He had a cup next to him. He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I’ve never been more in love in my life.”