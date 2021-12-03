What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Seth Rogen was Super High at Adele’s TV special, New Christmas music from Ed Sheeran & Sir Elton John!! & MORE

Seth Rogen Was Super High in the Front Row at Adele’s TV Special

Seth Rogen ended up in the front row at that Adele concert special totally by accident. He was invited, and didn’t know the show was being filmed. And he and his wife, quote, “smoked a ton of weed” before they showed up.

Elton John and Ed Sheeran singing ‘Merry Christmas’ together

Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John have unveiled their new Christmas song . Titled Merry Christmas, it’s a bittersweet track that celebrates the season while remembering “the ones who have gone” in a painful year. Complete with sleigh bells, ding-dongs and celestial choirs, it is one of three songs the stars wrote after Sir Elton pitched the idea last Christmas.

Kim Kardashian appears to be bonding with Pete Davidson’s sister, Casey

Kim Kardashian appears to be bonding with Pete Davidson’s sister — at least on social media.

Casey Davidson posted a photo to Instagram on Wednesday of her and her “Saturday Night Live”-starring brother sitting courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game and wrote, “caption this.” Naturally, fans immediately took to the comments section to roast Pete over his burgeoning romance with the KKW Beauty founder, but more notably, Kardashian “liked” the photo.

Despite giving Casey her double-tap stamp of approval, it appears Kardashian hasn’t fully committed to developing a digital rapport with her, as she has yet to follow her on Instagram. So was the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Instagram-stalking Casey from afar? Who’s to say?

The Year in Charts 2021: Drake Is Billboard’s Top Artist of the Year

Drake is No. 1 on Billboard’s year-end Top Artists chart for a second time, while 2021 marks the fifth straight year that a male artist has led the tally.