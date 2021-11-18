What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are done, Pete Davidson spends his birthday with Kim K & MORE

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have called it quits

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their breakup Wednesday evening on Instagram in a joint statement they posted to their respective Stories.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement began.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

The pair had been first linked in July 2019

Pete Davidson Spent His Birthday with Kim Kardashian and His Adoptive Dad, Flavor Flav???

Pete Davidson celebrated his birthday on Tuesday with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and, for some reason, Flavor Flav. Flav even called Pete his “adopted son,” and let him wear his clock around his neck . . . which he claims he’s never done for anyone else.

And there’s apparently some kind of deep connection between Pete and Mr. Flav, because he posted pictures of the festivities, and called Pete his, quote, “adopted son.”

Pete is also wearing Flavor Flav’s clock around his neck, and Flav said, quote, “I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for . . . it lookz real good on you.”

Hulu Releases ‘Pam & Tommy’ Teaser

Hulu has released the first official teaser for “Pam & Tommy,” the streamer’s upcoming limited comedy series about the true scandal surrounding a leaked sex tape featuring “Baywatch” actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

Barstool Sports dragged for trolling ‘best female singers of all time’

Barstool Sports outraged music fans after including vocalists Ashlee Simpson and Addison Rae in a tweeted list of the “best female singers of all time” on Tuesday — although many suspected the list was compiled in jest. The controversial Twitter roundup was quoted 13,900 times and received more than 6,800 likes as of Wednesday morning.