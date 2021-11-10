What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- SUPRISE! Paul Rudd is People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, Justin Bieber is teaming up with Tim Hortons & MORE!

Paul Rudd is People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Paul Rudd has been crowned as 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine!

Rudd, was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night on CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

He jokingly hopes the new title will grant him an invitation to “those sexy dinners” with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B. Jordan — all recent winners.

Other past honorees include John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

Emily Ratajkowski says she understands ‘charming’ Pete Davidson’s appeal

Emily Ratajkowski has joined the reignited conversation about the appeal of the “Saturday Night Live” comedian — in the wake of his rumored dalliance with Kim Kardashian.

“He’s a professional,” Ratajkowski, 30, told Seth Meyers during her Monday appearance on his eponymous late-night show. “First of all, you should know that about Pete.”

“He’s got the height,” she added, continuing, “Obviously women find him very attractive.”

“He seems super charming,” Ratajkowski went on. “He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!” On top of all that, the “King of Staten Island” star has a “super great relationship with his mom,” according to the model.

Davidson has previously been linked to A-list beauties like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and breakout “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor.

Kim Kardashian Made $1 Million in One Minute from Her Skims-Fendi Collection

Kim’s Skims made $1 million dollars in just ONE minute with the release of her Skims-Fendi collection yesterday. Items ranged from $100 to $4,200 . . . with many of the higher priced items being sold out already. Items include a velvet dress for about $1,500 . . . an already sold-out cardigan for $1,850 . . . and a leather dress for $4,200, which is also already sold out.

This will most likely become the biggest launch day in Skims’ 3-year history.

Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons launch limited edition Timbits

Talk about a yummy collab…

Bieber fans, get ready because starting on November 29, Tim Hortons guests in both Canada and the United States will be able to get the first taste of the limited-edition “Timbiebs” Timbits.

The three new flavours are Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle.

“Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” said Bieber. “I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”