What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter -The 2022 Oscars have a HOST! ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Trailer has dropped & MORE

Kim Kardashian allegedly worried ‘someone will hurt Pete’ because of Kanye

Kim Kardashian allegedly expressed concern that someone might physically harm her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, following estranged husband Kanye West’s social media attacks on the “Saturday Night Live” star. West, 44 shared a purported text message from Kardashian, 41, in a Monday Instagram post. “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” Kardashian allegedly wrote to the hip-hop icon.

West accompanied the screenshot with an image of Ving Rhames choking Tyrese Gibson in the 2001 film “Baby Boy.” West, who refers to Davidson, 28, as “Skete,” wrote in a caption, “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF.”

Oscars 2022 confirm hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall

The Oscars will make history this year with its hosts.

On Tuesday’s “Good Morning America,” the Academy confirmed that Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall would serve as 2022’s master of ceremonies, alongside the show’s usual lineup of A-lister award readers. The history-making decision marks the first time three women will ever host the ceremony. However, GMA noted that there were three hosts at the 1987 Academy Awards — Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan — and multiple women The only time there have been multiple women 45 years ago at the 1977 Academy Awards — Ellen Burstyn, Jane Fonda, Warren Beatty and Richard Pryor.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Trailer Teases The Return Of Lady Whistledown

Netflix gave “Bridgerton” fans a Valentine’s Day treat Monday as it dropped the latest trailer ahead of the show’s March 25 premiere. The second season of the show tells the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s (played by Jonathan Bailey) quest for love, with the newly released clip teasing the return of Lady Whistledown.

