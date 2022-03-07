What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- “The Batman” has a HUGE opening weekend, Disney+ is adding a cheaper version…but there’s a catch… & MORE

“The Batman” Opened with $128.5 Million

“The Batman” crushed it at the box office this weekend, making $128.5 million in its first three days.

That’s the second largest opening since the pandemic started, behind “Spider-Man: No Way Home” . . . which had a $260 million debut back in December. So far they’re the only two movies to debut with over $100 million since December of 2019. “The Batman” made another $120 million overseas, giving it a worldwide total of $248.5 million.

NBC Is Doing a “Survivor”-Type Show with 100 Contestants on an Island for 50 Days

NBC is doing a “Survivor” knockoff called “Million Dollar Island”. 100 contestants will compete for $1 million during a 50-day stay on a deserted island. There’s no word yet when it’ll air.

It’s called “Million Dollar Island” . . . and instead of 16 to 20 contestants, it’ll have A HUNDRED. And they’ll be stranded on a deserted island for 50 days, rather than the typical 39 . . . or, more recently, 26 . . . for “Survivor”. Oh, and there are bracelets. Everyone starts with a bracelet worth $10,000. Contestants can gain and lose bracelets through various challenges. But whenever a contestant leaves the island, he or she chooses who gets their money. Like “Survivor”, the grand prize is $1 million.

Frankly, despite some of the superficial differences, it doesn’t sound much different from “Survivor”. A press release says, quote, “In this intense competition, the strength of your personal bonds are just as important as being the ultimate player.” There’s no word when it’ll air.

Disney+ Is Adding a Cheaper Version, with Commercials

Disney+ is rolling out a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier later this year. There’s no word on the price, but Disney+ now costs $7.99 a month, or $79.99 a year. Disney+ is rolling out a cheaper subscription tier later this year that’ll be ad-supported. In other words, it’ll be cheaper, but you’ll have to watch commercials.

There’s no word yet on the exact date, or the cost. Disney+ currently costs $7.99 a month, or $79.99 a year. Their ultimate goal is to add 230 million to 260 million subscribers by 2024. They’re also bringing on more mature content, like the Marvel shows that were previously on Netflix. New parental controls are being rolled out along with that. Disney says, quote, “Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone . . . consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers.”

Dua Lipa hit with second copyright lawsuit over Levitating with songwriters claiming she ‘copied’ their songs

Dua Lipa is reportedly facing a second copyright lawsuit for her song Levitating, just days after another band accused her of lifting their material.

Last week, the One Kiss icon was sued by reggae band Artikal Sound System after they claimed her 2020 smash hit Levitating was a ‘rip off’ of their song Live Your Life. The band names Dua, her label Warner Records and others as defendants in the case, and are seeking to claim any profits made on the song plus damages. Should they be successful, they would come into a fair amount of money, considering the track spent an impressive 68 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and was the number one Hot 100 song of 2021.

Now the 26-year-old has been hit with yet another lawsuit, from two other songwriters claiming Dua copied their track. According to The Hollywood Reporter, songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer have filed a copyright lawsuit against the musician, claiming she copied two of their songs to create Levitating.

A complaint reportedly filed in Manhattan federal court accuses Dua of copying their 1979 track Wiggle and Giggle All Night performed by Cory Day, and 1980 song Don Diablo, performed by Miguel Bosé.

According to the songwriters, the opening melody to Levitating is a ‘duplicate’ of their songs.

Take listen…