What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- The Forbes “World’s Most Powerful Women”, Google’s most searched topics of 2021 & MORE

The Forbes “World’s Most Powerful Women” List is here

Forbes released their 18th annual list of “The World’s Most Powerful Women”. Even though it includes 40 CEOs and 19 world leaders, here are some names you WOULD recognize, along with their ranking:

1. MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos

2. Vice President Kamala Harris

5. Melinda French Gates, the ex-wife of Bill Gates

15. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

23. Oprah Winfrey

68. Rihanna

70. Queen Elizabeth the Second

74. Reese Witherspoon

76. Beyoncé

78. Taylor Swift

85. Serena Williams

2021’s Most Searched People, Movies, TV Shows, Songs, and More

Google released its year-end data. Kyle Rittenhouse was the most-searched person, Alec Baldwin was the most-searched actor, “Black Widow” was the most-searched movie, “Squid Game” was the most-searched TV show, and Travis Scott was the most-searched musician.

People:

1. Kyle Rittenhouse

2. Tiger Woods

3. Alec Baldwin

4. Travis Scott

5. Simone Biles

Actors:

1. Alec Baldwin

2. Pete Davidson

3. Shailene Woodley

4. Gina Carano

5. Armie Hammer

Celebrities Searched Together:

1. Kim and Kanye

2. Bill and Melinda Gates

3. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

4. Kanye and Jeffree Star

5. Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal

Passings:

1. DMX

2. Gabby Petito

3. Brian Laundrie

4. Prince Philip

5. Norm Macdonald

Movies:

1. “Black Widow”

2. “Eternals”

3. “Halloween Kills”

4. “Mortal Kombat”

5. “Dune”

TV Shows:

1. “Squid Game”, Netflix

2. “Bridgerton”, Netflix

3. “WandaVision”, Disney+

4. “Ginny and Georgia”, Netflix

5. “Cobra Kai”, Netflix

Musician and Bands:

1. Travis Scott

2. Morgan Wallen

3. Adele

4. The Weeknd

5. Dr. Dre

Songs:

1. “Drivers License”, Olivia Rodrigo

2. “All Too Well”, Taylor Swift

3. “Good 4 U”, Olivia Rodrigo

4. “Wants and Needs”, Drake

5. “Easy on Me”, Adele

Athletes:

1. Tiger Woods

2. Simone Biles

3. Henry Ruggs the Third

4. Odell Beckham Jr.

5. Aaron Rodgers

Chris Harrison is ‘living his best life’ without ‘The Bachelor’

No show, no problem.

In an exclusive interview with Page Six, Catherine Lowe told Page Six that former “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison is doing better than ever after being ousted from the franchise this year for racially insensitive comments. “[Chris is] doing what he wants to do,” “He’s golfing. I think he’s living his best life, to be honest,” she added. “And I know that a lot of people support him.”

As previously reported, Harrison, 50 — who had presided over rose ceremonies since the “The Bachelor” premiered in 2002 — was terminated following backlash for his defense of Season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist behavior.

Lowe said she expects that Harrison will “return to TV” one day. In the meantime, though, the former show contestant — who met husband Sean Lowe on Season 17 of “The Bachelor” in 2013 — believes her pal is soaking up his time away from the spotlight.

Britney Spears given power to execute documents as ‘independent woman’

One month ago, Britney Spears’ long-standing conservatorship was terminated, but the legal proceedings continue.

On Wednesday, Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart appeared at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse on behalf of his famous client for the latest hearing in the case, as the singer continues to fight an uphill legal battle. Though the matters on the table were relatively minor, the judge granted Spears the power to execute documents herself, meaning “she has the power to do whatever she wants to do,” Rosengart said outside the courthouse after the brief hearing.

WOOHOOO!