What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- The ‘Voice’ crowns a new champion, Did Britney Spears have a baby?! & MORE

The Voice Crowns a New Champion! Girl Named Tom Wins Season 21

Congratulations, Girl Named Tom!

The band — consisting of Liechty siblings Caleb, 26, Joshua, 24, and Bekah, 20 — was crowned the winner of season 21 of The Voice on Tuesday night, making it the first-ever non-solo act to win the show. Girl Named Tom’s win marks a fourth victory for coach Kelly Clarkson, who last won season 17 with her contestant Jake Hoot.

Ben Affleck says he would ‘still’ been drinking if he’d stayed married to Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck felt “trapped” in his marriage to Jennifer Garner — and thinks he wouldn’t have gotten sober had he stayed. “We probably would’ve ended up at each other’s throats. I probably still would’ve been drinking,” Affleck, 49, recently said on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show.” “Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped.”

Affleck, who went to rehab for alcoholism in 2018, continued, “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.” The actor added that he and 49-year-old Garner, who were married from 2005 to 2018, tried to work on their marriage for the sake of their three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and 9-year-old Samuel.

Stephanie from “90 Day Fiancé” Made $45,000 in One Week . . . Selling Her Farts

Stephanie Matto from the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise sells her farts in a jar for $100 a pop. Or toot. And she’s made over $90,000 so far. She thinks people buy her farts because she has a “good personality,” and she’s hot. In an Instagram video titled “A day in the life of a girl who sells her farts in a jar,” she reveals the tools of her trade . . . which include organic protein, beans, a protein muffin, yogurt, and hard-boiled eggs. Once she consumes all that, she waits for her body to GAS UP, then she lets it rip. She puts flower petals in the jar because they, quote, “attach the scent and make it last longer.” Also, each jar comes with a PERSONAL NOTE. In a follow-up video, Stephanie said that the farts last about TWO DAYS. And she thinks people want to buy her farts because she has a “good personality” . . . and she’s hot. You can buy them at her naughty page on Unfiltrd.com . . . which is more or less another OnlyFans.

Britney Spears posts cryptic message about ‘new addition to the family’

Britney Spears seemingly trolled fans by teasing on Instagram that she’s starting a family with her fiancé, Sam Asghari. “New addition to the family 😲,” Spears, 40, captioned a video in which she faced away from the camera as she mimed feeding a baby with a bottle. “Guess if it’s a boy or a girl 🤗 🎀.” She added, “thank you again baby @samasghari !!!!”

Asghari, 27, simply commented on the post with a string of emojis: “😮😮😮😮😮.”

While some fans flocked to the comments section with theories that the pop star and the personal trainer are expecting, many took the post as a joke.