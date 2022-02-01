What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Tom Brady Officially Announces Retirement, Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for comments about Holocaust & MORE

Tom Brady Officially Announces Retirement From the NFL

What was reported over the weekend has been made official: Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 seasons, seven Super Bowl victories, three NFL MVP awards, and 278 career wins including in the playoffs.

Brady announced his retirement via Instagram on Tuesday morning.

Whoopi Goldberg apologizes after saying on ‘The View’ that ‘the Holocaust isn’t about race’

Whoopi Goldberg apologized for saying that the Holocaust was “not about race” — only to seemingly double down on her controversial take while trying to justify her remarks on late-night TV.

“The View” co-host initially attempted to quell the outrage over her remarks late Monday by posting a tweet that offered her “sincerest apologies.” “On Today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both,” Goldberg wrote.

“As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected. “The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver [sic]. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused,” she said, signing off with “sincerest apologies.”

Jennifer Lopez feels ‘so lucky’ to be with Ben Affleck: ‘We hold it sacred’

Jennifer Lopez feels “so lucky and proud” to be getting a second chance with boyfriend Ben Affleck. The “Hustlers” star gushed about reuniting with her ex-fiancé in a new cover story for People, calling their do-over a blessing.

“I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” she told the magazine, which noted that the room in Lopez’s house where they conducted the interview now serves as Affleck’s office when he visits. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

Lopez, 52, admitted that going through the media circus that was their first relationship — and subsequent breakup — has them far more prepared for how to handle life in the public eye this time.

Joe Rogan responds to growing protest over Covid-19 misinformation on Spotify

Joe Rogan defended himself Sunday but vowed to “try harder” to offer more balance on his podcast in his first public response to the growing protest facing Spotify over Covid-19 misinformation.

Rogan’s comments came after the streaming service announced it would add a content advisory to any podcast episode that discusses the coronavirus. The move came after several musicians, led by Neil Young, said they were pulling their music from the platform over its failure to take action against the spread of falsehoods about vaccines.

Its star podcaster — who signed a $100 million deal giving the streaming service exclusive rights to his show in 2020 — has been at the center of the growing backlash.

Rogan responded in a 10-minute video posted to Instagram.