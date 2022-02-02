What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from ‘The View’, Eminem leads Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations & MORE

Why Kim Cattrall Is Not Welcome on ‘And Just Like That’ After Rejecting ‘Sex and the City’ Sequel Series

Executive producer Michael Patrick King explained that actress Kim Cattrall does not have an open invitation to return as the raunchy publicist on’ And Just Like That.’

“No. Just like there was no thought that Kim would ever participate in And Just Like That, because she’s said what she had said,” King, 67, told Variety on Tuesday, February 1, after he was asked if he was keeping “the door open for her to come back.”

King added that he was firm in his stance that fans should not expect Cattrall, 65, to reprise her SATC role on the spinoff. “The only place I participate in magical thinking is in fiction,” he continued. “You take people at their word, and you’re a smart producer — you don’t back yourself into a corner. Magically thinking, it’s great to have Samantha. I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.”

Whoopi Goldberg suspended from ‘The View’ following Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from ABC’s “The View” Tuesday evening after she claimed the Holocaust was “not about race.”

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for her wrong and hurtful comments,” ABC News president Kim Godwin tweeted. “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.”

Goldberg, 66, claimed Nazis and Jews were both white on Monday’s program, and repeated the statement on “The Late Show With Steven Colbert” that evening. She walked back the remarks on Twitter later that night amid widespread outrage. In an email to ABC staffers, Godwin explained her decision to suspend the co-host.

“Just last week I noted that the culture at ABC News is one that is driven, kind, inclusive, respectful and transparent,” she wrote. “Whoopi’s comments do not align with those values.” Godwin went on to praise Goldberg for inviting an ADL representative on Tuesday’s show to discuss her offensive remarks.

Eminem leads Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations

For Eminem, there was not the slimmest bit of shade from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The “Lose Yourself” rapper, 49, was nominated for induction into music’s most exclusive club on Wednesday morning. In fact, the artist, born Marshall Mathers, is the only one of 17 nominees to get a nod in his first year of eligibility — which is 25 years after an artist’s debut recording.

If Eminem should add a rock hall membership to his 15 Grammys, five No. 1 singles and Oscar triumph when the inductees are announced in May, he will become only the second white hip-hop artist ever to make it into the RRHOF — after the Beastie Boys were enshrined in 2012.

And Eminem would be only the seventh hip-hop act ever to be inducted, with Jay-Z being the last rapper to learn the secret handshake last October — also in his first year of eligibility.