What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Why fans think Selena Gomez is dating Chris Evans, John Mayer takes on the ‘Swifties” & MORE

Fans think Selena Gomez’s sweater hints at Chris Evans connection

Selena Gomez was spotted wearing a sweater that looked a lot like the one Chris Evans wore in Knives Out while supporting her bestie Taylor Swift on Saturday Night Live. Now fans are wondering if this is another clue that the romance rumors are true.

Evans, 40, recently sparked rumors of a romance with Gomez when he followed her on Instagram. Then, he posted a video of himself playing piano that featured a barely visible reflection of what appeared to be a brunette woman with a similar bob to Selena’s filming him.

What do you think?! Are these two an item..

John Mayer responds to Taylor Swift fan who told him to ‘choke on something’

It looks like John Mayer has had enough with the threats!

After Taylor Swift dropped a short film for the extended version of her song “All Too Well,” which is rumored to be about her ex Jake Gyllenhaal, it seems some fans have been bombarding Mayer with threatening messages given his past relationship with the pop star.

Fan @hoeforlouaylor shared screenshots of their DMs with Mayer before then setting their account to private. The user told the singer, “f–k yourself you ugly bitch I hope you choke on something,” according to circulated screenshots of their Instagram DMs.

Mayer’s account appeared to address the recent influx of hate and seemingly responded directly to the user.

“I’ve been getting so many messages like these the past couple days,” a message sent from Mayer’s account read, per the screenshots. “I’m not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?”

After the Instagram user apologized, Mayer, 44, seemingly assured the Swiftie that he wasn’t offended by what they said, noting he simply “wanted to understand” why some people were sending threatening messages “without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it.”

CRAZY!!!

Miles Teller reveals he’s been vaccinated against COVID-19 ‘for a while’ after being called out by ‘Swifties’

Miles Teller announced late Monday that he’s been vaccinated against COVID-19 after Taylor Swift fans worried over his appearance in her “I Bet You Think About Me” music video.

The “Spectacular Now” star, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the summer after refusing to get vaccinated, also clarified via Twitter that he’s not anti-vax.

“Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while,” he wrote. “The only thing I’m anti is hate.”

Teller’s tweet came after fans questioned whether Swift, 31, was aware of the 34-year-old actor’s controversy over the summer when he forced production on “The Godfather”-inspired series “The Offer” to shut down over his refusal to get vaccinated.

Why Kieran Culkin didn’t give his newborn a name for 7 weeks

Kieran Culkin and his wife, Jazz Charton, waited seven weeks to give their newborn son a name.

After welcoming their second child in August, the couple eventually named the baby boy Wilder Wolf, but it took them awhile to make the decision, as Culkin explained in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres.