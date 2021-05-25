What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – 10 Best Friends Episodes, New Song From Rebecca Black, Lil Nas X On SNL & MORE!

Here Are The 10 BEST Friends Episodes To Watch Before the Upcoming Reunion Special

With the reunion special coming up and everyone currently binge watching ALL the Friends Episodes, we found a list that was able to narrow down the most popular/best ones to watch! Take a look at the 10 most popular Friends episodes EVER!

“THE ONE WHERE EVERYBODY FINDS OUT” // SEASON 5, EPISODE 14

“THE LAST ONE: PART 2” // SEASON 10, EPISODE 18

“THE ONE WITH THE EMBRYOS” // SEASON 4, EPISODE 12

“THE ONE WITH THE PROM VIDEO” // SEASON 2, EPISODE 14

“THE ONE WITH THE PROPOSAL: PART 2” // SEASON 6, EPISODE 25

“THE ONE WITH THE VIDEOTAPE” // SEASON 8, EPISODE 4

“THE ONE WITH THE RUMOR” // SEASON 8, EPISODE 9

“THE ONE WITH ROSS’S WEDDING: PART 2” // SEASON 4, EPISODE 24

“THE ONE WITH ALL THE THANKSGIVINGS” // SEASON 5, EPISODE 8

“THE ONE WHERE ROSS GOT HIGH” // SEASON 6, EPISODE 9

‘Friends: The Reunion’ will air May 27th on HBO (Crave)

Ben Affleck Spotted Wearing A Watch J-Lo gifted Him Way Back In The Day & The 2 Were Spotted In Miami Together – Is Bennifer Official?!

It sounds like Bennifer had a fun little weekend in Miami, with Ben Flying out to hang with J-Lo. Recent reports claim that, while in Miami, the pair looked “madly in love” during a workout session together. In fact, according to a fellow gymgoer, they weren’t shy when it came to some PDA… APPARENTLY they even shared a kiss on the gym floor and were super playful with each other between sets.

And now it seems that Jen and Ben are doing little to cool down rumors they’re back together, after eagle-eyed fans spotted Ben seemingly wearing the same watch J.Lo gifted him back in 2002. The watch in question is pretty easy to spot and was given to Ben during the “Jenny From the Block” music video, which he famously starred in.

And what do you know? When Bennifer were pictured leaving a rental house in Miami over the weekend, it seemed that a certain piece of jewelry was back on his wrist…. If these 2 were in high school this would be enough evidence to make it official, but MAN are we excited to hear it from them.

Rebecca Black Released A New Song & It’s Actually Good.. Listen HERE!

“It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on FRIDAY!” Yeah now you know who I’m talking about. Rebecca Black who became famous for her awful music video & song ‘Friday’ which was apparently bought for her by her parents, and definitely didn’t work out in her favor at the time… Although maybe now it has.

Rebecca black posted to her Instagram story revealing that she has released a NEW SONG & music video AND has an album coming next month:

‘Rebecca Black Was Here’ is out June 16th & will definitely be filled with some apprises. Here is her first single off the album, Worth It For The Feeling’:

Oh and here’s a quick little refresher of ‘Friday’ incase you don’t remember:

Lil Nas X Accidentally Ripped HIS Pants In The Crotch Halfway During SNL LIVE Performance… OOPS

Lil Nas X was the musical guest on SNL this past week, and he is one of those people who is willing to push the boundaries and be 100% himself, but says THIS was not meant to be one of those moments. While he was performing his hit single Montero in a tight leather outfits, he musve dropped it too low cause his pants ripped right down the crotch. Now thankfully he was able to cover himself up before anything was exposed but WOW, was that a close call.. SNL is live btw… Check out what he had to say below and see his reaction following the show:

at first i was afraid to even perform. then we rehearsed for 2 weeks, then all of the dancers got removed because one had covid and new ones had to learn the routine in 24 hours, and then i ended up ripping my pants and couldn’t finish. everything happens for a reason tho lol🤍 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021

“I was pretty much going down, doing my little sexy dropdown, and boom, I feel air!” From a pants rip to dancers with COVID, @LilNasX breaks down the many obstacles he ran into during his @NBCSNL performance. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/GsjoFYEg4b — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 25, 2021

Here’s the full performance:

Channing Tatum Reveals How He Works Out & Describes It As Suffocating & Exhausting..

Channing Tatum took to Instagram to reveal how he gets beach bod he’s got & it sounds AWFUL… “suffocating and exhausting” were the exact words he used… check out what he had to say below:

Yeah the Channing Tatum bod doesn’t sound like the life for us… I’ll stick to my workout routine… Walking to the fridge to get my wine and then sitting up to drink it.. THANKS