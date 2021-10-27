What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Adele Announced 2 LIVE SHOWS, Adam Levine Addresses Fan Drama & MORE!

Angelina Jolie Avoids Question About Her Relationship With The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie avoided answering a question about the nature of her relationship with The Weeknd while promoting her latest movie, “Eternals.”

While appearing on E!’s “Daily Pop” with co-star Salma Hayek on Monday, host Justin Sylvester asked Jolie if her children are more excited about her Marvel film or her friendship with The Weeknd

“They’re very excited about this film, if that’s what you’re asking,” a smiling Jolie said, glancing at Hayek.

“They’re very excited about this film,” she repeated.

Director Of Squid Game Responds To Lebron James Disliking The Ending … “Have You Seen Space Jam 2?”

The director of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, was asked about James’ review in a recent interview with The Guardian, and his response is clearly dissing the King’s recent “Space Jam: A New Legacy” flick, which currently has a 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Have you seen Space Jam 2?” Hwang asked in response to James’ comments. “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.'”

Check out the clip of Lebron below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1C9PfwofPE

Adele Is Finally Hitting The Stages, Announces 2 London Shows!

Adele is returning to the stage!

The 33-year-old singer revealed on Twitter Tuesday that she will perform twice in London’s Hyde Park in July 2022, her first shows since 2017.

She is currently filming a holiday special that will be released around American Thanksgiving. The special will feature some of Adele’s new music & an exclusive interview with Oprah!

Is Kim Kardashian In Line To Be The Next Momager?!

“If there’s a deal, it’s always my mom, me and our attorney talking it over,” Kim Kardashian said when discussing business and her mom, Kris Jenner, in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal. Kim, 41, has “has emerged as the primary business mind among the siblings” and weighs in on most of the family’s deals with Kris, 66. With Kim being the heir-apparent to the “Momager” role, would Kim take over when Kris decides to retire? We’ve talked about it. I would assemble a team of people to take over,” said Kim. “I hope it doesn’t happen for a really long time, because I’m really busy.”

I mean fair enough its a lot of work to manage one person let alone the entire Kardashian-Jenner crew!

Adam Levine Addresses Fan Jumping On Stage & Hugging Him Mid Show

Adam Levine said he was “startled” when a fan hopped onstage and wrapped her arm around him during his band’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don’t have a job. I say that all the time — to our fans,” Levine, 42, told his followers in a video on his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Levine went on to note that critics had accused him of not being humble toward his fan base, which led him to speak out to defend himself.

“To think that anyone would believe that I thought that our fans were beneath us or less than us makes my stomach turn,” he said. “That’s just not who I am. That’s not who I’ve ever been.”

Levine expressed that his reaction was out of shock and not meant to be malicious.

Check out the video of the incident below!

I mean is that not a fair reaction when  stranger hugs you without your permission not to mention MID PANDEMIC?!

 