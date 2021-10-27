What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Adele Announced 2 LIVE SHOWS, Adam Levine Addresses Fan Drama & MORE!

Angelina Jolie Avoids Question About Her Relationship With The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie avoided answering a question about the nature of her relationship with The Weeknd while promoting her latest movie, “Eternals.”

While appearing on E!’s “Daily Pop” with co-star Salma Hayek on Monday, host Justin Sylvester asked Jolie if her children are more excited about her Marvel film or her friendship with The Weeknd

“They’re very excited about this film, if that’s what you’re asking,” a smiling Jolie said, glancing at Hayek.

“They’re very excited about this film,” she repeated.

Director Of Squid Game Responds To Lebron James Disliking The Ending … “Have You Seen Space Jam 2?”

The director of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, was asked about James’ review in a recent interview with The Guardian, and his response is clearly dissing the King’s recent “Space Jam: A New Legacy” flick, which currently has a 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Have you seen Space Jam 2?” Hwang asked in response to James’ comments. “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.'” Check out the clip of Lebron below!