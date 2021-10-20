What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Adele Chooses McDonalds As Her Final Meal, Facebook Is Changing It’s Name & MORE!

Adele Says If She Had To Choose A Death Row Meal She Would Pick McDonalds

Adele did a taste test video with British Vogue where she revealed that if it came down to it, her final meal in life would be from McDonalds.. Watch the full interview below! (It’s hilarious)

A Rod Got Teased By Boston Fans Over J-Lo Split

Same tension, new material. Alex Rodriguez was bombarded with chants about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck during the postgame coverage of the Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros game on Monday, October 18.

Social media users shared behind-the-scenes footage from Fox’s coverage of game 3 of the American League Championship Series and in one clip, fans simply yelled, “J. Lo” in unison. During another moment, onlookers chanted Affleck’s last name.

JLO JLO JLO JLO JLO 😂😂😂😂😂❤ pic.twitter.com/Unm3Q5oj9t — a💛 (@jennyxblock) October 18, 2021

If the breakup between A-Rod & J-lo was really because they were just ready to move on then I feel bad for him, but if A-Rod cheated.. He deserves it.

Meghan Markle’s Dad Is At It Again.. Says He May Sue To See His Grandkids

Thomas Markle said he could sue Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in order to see his grandkids. The estranged dad, who is yet to meet his grandkids Archie, 2, and baby Lilibet, said the Duchess of Sussex was “childish” to cut him off. He revealed “several lawyers” in California have told him he could win if he takes legal action. But the frustrated parent today insisted he would wait before the drastic measures.

Speaking on “Good Morning Britain,” Thomas, 77, said: “I’d love to see my grandchildren. People have suggested in California I could sue to see my grandkids. But I think if I did that I’d be doing the same thing Meghan and Harry are doing.”

He explained: “I don’t want to include my grandchildren in this situation, I want to see my grandchildren with friendly parents and friendship all around, I don’t want hostile parents when seeing my grandchildren. So I’ll wait.”

Mr. Markle, who frequently hits out Meghan in the media, has not seen his daughter since before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.But despite having heard “not a word” from the pair in years, he remains hopeful they can build bridges for the sake of the little ones…

DUDE, if you wanna get back into the good books, stop doing interviews to make money and talk to your family.

Facebook Is Changing Its Name And Wants To Become A Metaverse

Facebook Inc, under fire from regulators and lawmakers over its business practices, is planning to rebrand itself with a new group name that focuses on the metaverse, the Verge reported on Tuesday.

The name change will be announced next week, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been talking up the metaverse, a digital world where people can move between different devices and communicate in a virtual environment, since July, and the group has invested heavily in virtual reality and augmented reality, developing hardware such as its Oculus VR headsets and working on AR glasses and wristband technologies.

The move would likely position the flagship app as one of many products under a parent company overseeing brands such as Instagram and WhatsApp, according to the report. Google adopted such a structure when it reorganized into a holding company called Alphabet in 2015.

Facebook said it does not comment on “rumour or speculation.”

If true, the rebranding would make sense as the core Facebook business becomes less important to the group and it seeks to revamp an image tarnished by regulatory and legal scrutiny of how it handles user safety and hate speech, analysts said.