What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Adele & Oprah Interview Is Coming! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged! & MORE!

Oprah To Join Adele On Her Holiday Special For An Exclusive Interview

Oprah Winfrey is set to interview Adele as part of a two-hour special welcoming back the Grammy winner from her years-long break. CBS announced Monday that “Adele One Night Only” will air on Nov. 14, the week before Thanksgiving.

“The special will feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden, in Adele’s first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son. Said the network said in a press release.

“Adele One Night Only” will also feature “an extraordinary concert performance that includes the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years,” according to CBS.

WOO! We can’t wait!

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Are Engaged!

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are engaged after the Blink-182 drummer proposed in Montecito, Calif., over the weekend surrounded by roses and candles.

The two have been all over the tabloids with their PDA and are now making it a forever thing with a million dollar engagement ring!

Check out the moment it happened & the ring below!

The New Batman Trailer Starring Robert Pattison And Zoe Kravitz IS Out Now!

The new ‘The Batman’ trailer is now out and it looks good, you can check it out in theatres March 4th. Check out the trailer below!

Britney Spears Says “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview”…

Britney Spears is speaking about her ‘new life’ now that she is making headway in the conservatorship battle, she’s talking celebrating Christmas early & she’s talking family troubles.. Check out the full post below!

Ryan Reynolds Is Taking A Break From Making Movies

In an Instagram post celebrating the wrap of his latest film Spirited, Reynolds reflected on his filming experience alongside co-stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer and also acknowledged it was time for a break.

Among the sweet comments from people like Spencer, Ava DuVernay, and Hugh Jackman was Blake Lively (his wife), offering a playful jab at her husband’s announcement and writing, “Michael Caine did it first.”

Their relationship is amazing. Don’t be gone too long Ryan!!