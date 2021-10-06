What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Adele Teases New Music, Check Out The Teaser For Game Of Thrones PREQUEL & MORE!

Sex And The City Reboot Announces Premier Date… THIS DECEMBER!

‘And Just Like That’ they’re back!! Take a quick behind the scenes glimpse at the Sex And The City reboot below & get excited because it is coming out THIS DECEMBER!

Game Of Thrones Prequel ‘House Of The Dragon’ Dropped A Teaser! Check It Out!

If you loved Game Of Thrones then you are going to be happy to hear that the PREQUEL IS HERE! The teaser for ‘House Of The Dragon’ dropped & announced the show will be out in 2022! Check out the teaser below!

Awkward Interaction On Ellen With Leah Remini ‘You Never Seem Interested’

Was this interaction friends goofing around with eachother… Or was it really just as awkward as it seems? Take a watch below and you can decide for yourself..

Adele Released A Teaser Of Her Upcoming Single ‘Easy On Me’ COMING OUT OCT 15!!

HELLO from Adele… FINALLY! She has released the teaser for her upcoming single.. Which we have been waiting on for 2 years now! The full song is out October 15th! Watch the teaser below!