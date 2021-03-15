What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – ALL THINGS GRAMMYS, Jlo & Arod Together or Not? Oscar Nominations Have Been Released, Bachelorette Hosts Announced

BIG Night At The GRAMMYs Last Night – Taylor Swift & Beyonce BOTH Breaking Records & SO Much More! Check It All Out HERE!
Trevor Noah hosted The Grammys & KILLED IT! The award show was one of the best I’ve ever seen! It was a magical experince, first off they wasted no time with silly jokes or skits or any of that. It was all entertainment & excitement and the graphics they used were amazing.
Beyonce & Taylor swift both made history, Beyoncé has set a new record at the Grammy Awards with her 28th win. the most-winning female artist, and the most winning singer (male or female). Last night she won for best music video for “Brown Skin Girl” and best rap performance for her “Savage” collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. We should also mention that her 9 year old daughter Blue Ivy also won a Grammy for “Brown Skin Girl”.. Talk about a talented family. Taylor Swift also made history at Sunday’s ceremony, by becoming the first female artist ever to win album of the year three times.
There were performances from every big celebrity on the planet, here were some of our favs:
And here’s who won:
RECORD OF THE YEAR:
- WINNER: “Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
- “Black Parade” — Beyoncé
- “Colors” — Black Pumas
- “Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
- “Say So” — Doja Cat
- “Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
- “Circles” — Post Malone
- “Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
ALBUM OF THE YEAR:
- WINNER: “Folklore” — Taylor Swift
- “Chilombo” — Jhené Aiko
- “Black Pumas” (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas
- “Everyday Life” — Coldplay
- “Djesse Vol. 3″ — Jacob Collier
- “Women in Music Pt. III” — Haim
- “Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa
- “Hollywood’s Bleeding” — Post Malone
R&B PERFORMANCE:
- WINNER: “Black Parade“ — Beyoncé
- “Lightning & Thunder“ — Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend
- “All I Need“ — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla Sign
- “Goat Head“ — Brittany Howard
- “See Me“ — Emily King
POP VOCAL ALBUM:
- WINNER: “Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa
- “Changes” — Justin Bieber
- “Chromatica” — Lady Gaga
- “Fine Line” — Harry Styles
- “Folklore” — Taylor Swift
RAP SONG:
- WINNER: “Savage” — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)
- “The Bigger Picture” — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
- “The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
- “Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
- “Rockstar” — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)
SONG OF THE YEAR:
- WINNER: “I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- “Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- “The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
- “Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- “Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
- “Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- “Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- “If the World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)
LATIN POP OR URBAN ALBUM:
- WINNER: “YHLQMDLG” — Bad Bunny
- “Por Primera Vez” — Camilo
- “Mesa Para Dos” — Kany García
- “Pausa” — Ricky Martin
- “3:33” — Debi Nova
MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE:
- WINNER: “Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak
- “Rockstar” — DaBaby, featuring Roddy Ricch
- “Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Drake, featuring Lil Durk
- “The Box” — Roddy Ricch
- “Highest in the Room” — Travis Scott
POP SOLO PERFORMANCE:
- WINNER: “Watermelon Sugar“ — Harry Styles
- “Yummy“ — Justin Bieber
- “Say So“ — Doja Cat
- “Everything I Wanted“ — Billie Eilish
- “Don’t Start Now“ — Dua Lipa
- “Cardigan“ — Taylor Swift
COUNTRY ALBUM:
- WINNER: “Wildcard” — Miranda Lambert
- “Lady Like” — Ingrid Andress
- “Your Life Is a Record” — Brandy Clark
- “Nightfall” — Little Big Town
- “Never Will” — Ashley McBryde
NEW ARTIST:
- WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
- Ingrid Andress
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Chika
- Noah Cyrus
- D Smoke
- Doja Cat
- Kaytranada
COUNTRY SONG:
- WINNER: “Crowded Table” — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
- “Bluebird” — Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
- “The Bones” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
- “More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
- “Some People Do” — Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE:
- WINNER: “10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
- “All Night” — Brothers Osborne
- “Ocean” — Lady A
- “Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town
- “Some People Do” — Old Dominion
COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE:
- WINNER: “When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill
- “Stick That in Your Country Song” — Eric Church
- “Who You Thought I Was” — Brandy Clark
- “Black Like Me” — Mickey Guyton
- “Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Tayshia Adams Will Be Hosting The Next Season Of The Bachelorette
The two former Bachelorettes celebrated the news that they’d be co-hosting the upcoming 17th season of the reality series they once starred in, sharing their excitement with fans in respective Instagram posts on Saturday. They aren’t necessarily calling it hosting though, they are saying that they are there to support the Bachelorette and aren’t “replacing” anyone
In a series of Instagram Story videos, Adams added, “I feel so honored to be given the opportunity but I’m just so, so, so happy. And I’m so happy that you guys are happy. I’ve been getting so many phenomenal messages and words of encouragement; it means so much. And the fact that I talked to Chris the other day and he was so kind and congratulated me for being part of the next season meant the absolute world.”
“So with that being said, y’all, let’s freakin’ go! Bachelorette 17, your girl’s here, baby!” Adams concluded with a laugh.
Harrison stepped away from Bachelor Nation last month after defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist actions. In an interview for Extra with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, Harrison questioned the “lens” of 2021 compared to 2018 and said that people should have “a little grace, a little understanding” and “a little compassion” for resurfaced social media posts of Kirkconnell’s.
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Supposedly NOT Broken Up
News broke on Friday saying Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were breaking up… WELL not so fast. Rodriguez was asked about his relationship with Lopez as he arrived at the venue, telling photographers “I’m not single,”.
The clip of Rodriguez comes just a day after multiple sources told PEOPLE that he and Lopez, 51, had broken up after nearly four years together. He and Lopez later announced in a joint statement that they are staying together but “working through some things.”
A source says that they never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up. Adding that the speculation that arose last month that Rodriguez had an affair with Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy “had no bearing on the rough patch at all. ”
She’s working in the Dominican Republic and he’s in Miami so it’s tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID, the source said of Lopez and Rodriguez, but they want to try to stay together…. I hope they can work through it and make it work, and maybe they are? JLo posted this video to Instagram yesterday:
If you pay close attention you can see a scene where headlines fly in of Jlo & ARod are separating. Then the video cuts to her face saying “You dumb”….
We Dumb cause they aren’t actually broke up?! Guess we’ll find out
Oscar Nominations Were Announced This Morning! Check Out The Full List HERE
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra announced the Oscar nominations VERY early this morning, and to be honest… It’s a lot of movies WE DON’T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT
Here are the main nominations this year:
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
