What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – ALL THINGS GRAMMYS, Jlo & Arod Together or Not? Oscar Nominations Have Been Released, Bachelorette Hosts Announced

BIG Night At The GRAMMYs Last Night – Taylor Swift & Beyonce BOTH Breaking Records & SO Much More! Check It All Out HERE!

Trevor Noah hosted The Grammys & KILLED IT! The award show was one of the best I’ve ever seen! It was a magical experince, first off they wasted no time with silly jokes or skits or any of that. It was all entertainment & excitement and the graphics they used were amazing.

Beyonce & Taylor swift both made history, Beyoncé has set a new record at the Grammy Awards with her 28th win. the most-winning female artist, and the most winning singer (male or female). Last night she won for best music video for “Brown Skin Girl” and best rap performance for her “Savage” collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. We should also mention that her 9 year old daughter Blue Ivy also won a Grammy for “Brown Skin Girl”.. Talk about a talented family. Taylor Swift also made history at Sunday’s ceremony, by becoming the first female artist ever to win album of the year three times.

There were performances from every big celebrity on the planet, here were some of our favs: