What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Kanye Teases New Song, Dolly Parton Goes Playboy Mode & MORE!

Kanye West Is Back On Instagram & Teases New Song Ahead Of Album Release
YE is back and he is making it known. The rapper is on Instagram and he is teasing some seriously good stuff. His first photo was of course a dedication to his children (their names in his necklace):
But then he went on to share a clip of a new song of his coming out on Friday!!
The teaser is actually a Beats ad starring America’s fastest woman, Sha’Carri Richardson. The song is called “No Child Left Behind” and it’s set to arrive on West’s new album Donda. An album listening event is taking place this Thursday (July 22) at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be livestreamed globally via Apple. According to Beats’ announcement, the album is out on Friday (July 23). Watch the ad below!
Adele Has A New BF & A NEW ALBUM COMING IN THE FALL!
A source has confirmed that Adele is dating Lebron James’ NBA super-agent Rich Paul.
On Saturday, the pair were spotted sitting together at Game 5 of the NBA Finals. It was a rare public appearance for the notoriously private singer.
There are rumors that her next album, thought to already be completed but likely to be released in the fall, will be a breakup album about the split, marking a return to the heartbreak territory of her blockbuster “21” album.
“She spent months in the studio and word is we’re going to hear about her divorce and all the heartbreak that she’s been through,” Lori Majewski, host of SiriusXM Volume’s “Fierce: Women in Music,” said.
According to Majewski, the theory is the new album release has been held up by the pandemic, which is why the singer only hosted “Saturday Night Live” in October, but wasn’t the musical guest.
WE’RE READY FOR YOU ADELE
Dolly Parton Poses For Her Own Playboy Shoot At 75 Just Like She Said She Would
Dolly Parton is ringing in husband Carl Thomas Dean’s birthday with a very special gift. On Tuesday, the country music legend, 75, revealed that she had recreated her 1978 Playboy magazine cover in a new photo shoot as a present for Dean, whom she’s been married to for over five decades… AMAZING! Watch the video below!
DOLLY YOU LOOK AMAZING!
What’s their secret to such a long time together?
“I always joke and laugh when people ask me what’s the key to my long marriage and lasting love, I always say ‘Stay gone!’ and there’s a lot of truth to that. I travel a lot, but we really enjoy each other when we’re together and the little things we do.”