What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Kanye Teases New Song, Dolly Parton Goes Playboy Mode & MORE!

Kanye West Is Back On Instagram & Teases New Song Ahead Of Album Release

YE is back and he is making it known. The rapper is on Instagram and he is teasing some seriously good stuff. His first photo was of course a dedication to his children (their names in his necklace):

But then he went on to share a clip of a new song of his coming out on Friday!!

The teaser is actually a Beats ad starring America’s fastest woman, Sha’Carri Richardson. The song is called “No Child Left Behind” and it’s set to arrive on West’s new album Donda. An album listening event is taking place this Thursday (July 22) at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be livestreamed globally via Apple. According to Beats’ announcement, the album is out on Friday (July 23). Watch the ad below!

Adele Has A New BF & A NEW ALBUM COMING IN THE FALL!

A source has confirmed that Adele is dating Lebron James’ NBA super-agent Rich Paul.

On Saturday, the pair were spotted sitting together at Game 5 of the NBA Finals. It was a rare public appearance for the notoriously private singer.

There are rumors that her next album, thought to already be completed but likely to be released in the fall, will be a breakup album about the split, marking a return to the heartbreak territory of her blockbuster “21” album.

“She spent months in the studio and word is we’re going to hear about her divorce and all the heartbreak that she’s been through,” Lori Majewski, host of SiriusXM Volume’s “Fierce: Women in Music,” said.

According to Majewski, the theory is the new album release has been held up by the pandemic, which is why the singer only hosted “Saturday Night Live” in October, but wasn’t the musical guest.

WE’RE READY FOR YOU ADELE

Dolly Parton Poses For Her Own Playboy Shoot At 75 Just Like She Said She Would

Dolly Parton is ringing in husband Carl Thomas Dean’s birthday with a very special gift. On Tuesday, the country music legend, 75, revealed that she had recreated her 1978 Playboy magazine cover in a new photo shoot as a present for Dean, whom she’s been married to for over five decades… AMAZING! Watch the video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) DOLLY YOU LOOK AMAZING! What’s their secret to such a long time together? “I always joke and laugh when people ask me what’s the key to my long marriage and lasting love, I always say ‘Stay gone!’ and there’s a lot of truth to that. I travel a lot, but we really enjoy each other when we’re together and the little things we do.”

Original Space Jam Director DOES NOT LIKE Space Jam 2

The director also thinks the reboot’s soundtrack is “insignificant” while the OG’s is classic, but his biggest beef is what happened to Bugs Bunny. No spoilers here, but Joe sees Bugs’ role in ‘New Legacy’ as “heartbreaking.” He says the new version “looked like one of those fluffy dolls you buy at an airport gift shop to bring your kid when your business trip has taken too long.” Joe Pytka, the director of Michael Jordan’s original “Space Jam” — is going off on LeBron James’ reboot, calling it an uninteresting mess. He went on to say it took him 5 separate sessions to complete its 2-hour runtime… and that he feels the 1996 “Space Jam” featured a far superior supporting cast with Charles Barkley, Muggsy Bogues, Shawn Bradley and Bill Murray. In ‘New Legacy’, he says he can’t even remember one thing Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard or the others did…