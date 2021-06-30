What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Ariana Grande Donating $1 Mil For Mental Health Therapy, Shawn Mendes Scared Of Being ‘Evil’ & MORE!

Ariana Grande Is Donating $1,000,000 In Free Mental Health Therapy To Her Fans

Ariana Grande is putting a lot of money where her message is, continuing to push the value and importance of mental health. She’s also working to not only remove the stigma about going through therapy, but she also wants to make sure it’s accessible to all.

BetterHelp to donate $1,000,000 in free mental health therapy to her fans and followers (and really anyone interested). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) As such, the singer announced via her Instagram on Tuesday that she has partnered withto donate $1,000,000 in free mental health therapy to her fans and followers (and really anyone interested). To look into the free Therapy click HERE

Shawn Mendes Is Scared Of Becoming ‘Evil’ After Fight With Girlfriend

While appearing on the Man Enough podcast Monday, the 22-year-old singer spoke openly about his worries of being the bad guy in his relationship with girlfriend Camila Cabello.

When asked by co-host Justin Baldoni what “terrifies” him most, Mendes recalled how he saw himself following a recent argument with Cabello, 24.

“I raised my voice at her and she was like, ‘I don’t like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice?’ And I got so defensive,” he said. “I was like, ‘I wasn’t raising my voice at you!’ And I did raise my voice at her. And then I felt her shrink and I felt me grow and I was like, ‘Oh god, this is the worst.’ I’m so terrified of being evil. I’m so scared to be bad,” the “In My Blood” singer said. “I don’t want to be bad.” Mendes then explained that he and his sweetheart “had to get in this massive conversation” about what went down during the spat. “Maybe there even is bad inside of me, and I have to just accept that that exists,” the singer said. “And that other part of me, he’s just got to be here and we’ve just got to work together until eventually he gets worked in all of the trauma and all of the kinks get rubbed out of him and he’s okay. But I can’t avoid the fact that there’s a little bit of darkness inside of me,” Mendes continued. “And letting that darkness kind of be present is a horrible feeling.”

SHAWN… Fighting is normal, it’s okay dude, you’re not evil.

The Sopranos Prequel ‘The Many Saints Of Newark’ Trailer Is Out Now

New Line Cinema’s “The Many Saints of Newark” is the much-anticipated feature film prequel to David Chase’s groundbreaking, award-winning HBO drama series “The Sopranos.” Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.

Clifford The Big Red Dog Has Been Brought To Life! Watch The Trailer HERE!

Ever since the movie teaser for Clifford the Big Red Dog was released late last year, fans of the original book series have had lots to say about their beloved pooch getting the CGI treatment — and now, with the release of the official trailer, there’s even more ground to cover. For starters, this first look at the live-action film gives a glimpse at how Clifford even got to grow so big, so fast.

Watch the trailer above, and look ahead to check out photos and posters from the new movie before it officially hits the big screen on Sept. 17!

The Woman Who Accidentally Hit One Of The Bikers In The Tour De France Causing A Massive Collision Has Been Arrested

The woman who allegedly caused a massive pileup during the first stage of the Tour de France has reportedly been found and arrested, ending a 3-day search for the spectator.

Tony Martin. What the heck is wrong with this fan?! It’s only Stage 1 of the #tourdefrance! pic.twitter.com/oxeQAK7WVI — Julio Deluxe (@Julio_Deluxe) June 26, 2021 As we previously reported, a woman stepped onto the road and held a cardboard sign towards the TV cameras as the pack of riders approached on Saturday,and made contact with German rider She is reportedly facing a fine for the incident, and there could be further legal ramifications if a rider who was forced to retire from the race decides to file a complaint. The Tour de France has been impacted by several major crashes since Saturday, and it got to a point where the riders had to stage a protest in hopes of finding a middle ground with race organizers.

Harrison Ford Is Taking Time Off Filming Indiana Jones Cause He Hurt Himself In Fight Scene… Also he is 78 Years Old!!

Fans won’t get to see Harrison Ford’s legendary whip-wielding archaeologist ride into the sunset just yet. Production on the much-delayed final installment of “Indiana Jones” has ground to a halt yet again as the action star recovers from an injury he suffered during filming.

“It is Harrison’s last outing as Indiana and everyone thought it would be plain sailing, But now Harrison is injured and it is worse than first thought.”

The disaster began after the 78-year-old “Star Wars” actor hurt his shoulder while shooting a fight scene for “Indiana Jones 5” last week, Disney confirmed in a statement. And while the team had initially suggested that the mishap wouldn’t derail filming too badly, the Oscar nominee and franchise film icon will reportedly be sidelined for at least three months as he undergoes shoulder surgery…

This is what stunt doubles are paid for!!! The poor man is 78 years old! Get someone in there doing those fight scenes!