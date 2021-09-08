What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Baby News! Kylie Jenner & Olivia Munn Both Preggo! New Matrix Teaser

Baby News! Kylie Jenner & Olivia Munn Have Both Confirmed They Are Both Expecting Babies!

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram yesterday to reveal that her and Travis Scott (who is also the father of their daughter Stormi) are expecting another baby! Rumors were swirling that the two were expecting a child but the super adorable video Kylie posted yesterday confirmed it:

And this one kind of came out of nowhere.. Olivia Munn is expecting and the father is… Comedian, John Mulaney. He has had a WILD year.. Including a divorce, rehab.. twice & now he’s doing better than ever and expecting a child with Olivia Munn! The two were rumored to be dating in early 2021, but now it is confirmed, John talks about his crazy year, how Olivia saved him, and that he is so excited to be a dad, in his interview with Seth Myers below!

Britney Spears Father Trying To END The Conservatorship Now… Sudden Change Of Heart?

Jamie Spears has done a 180 in the conservatorship battle over his daughter, but our sources say, it’s not coming from a loving place..

Just one month ago Jamie was deeply concerned about his daughter’s mental health. Our sources say Jamie feared the worst if the judge ended the conservatorship. He believed Britney‘s mental health was deteriorating.

Jamie told people around him, “She’s never getting out of the conservatorship,” end the conservatorship. And, here’s the key — he’s asking the judge to pull the plug without doing a mental evaluation. Now, Jamie says he believes Britney is able to care for herself, make financial decisions and run her life without any guidance. So, he’s asking the judge to. And, here’s the key — he’s asking the judge to pull the plug without doing a mental evaluation. Apparently its coming from a place like: “Okay, you think the conservatorship should end. Then bring it on. Let’s see what happens.”, because he still believes she is not mentally stable enough and wants the world to see that too.. Ugh, awful intentions always.

Jennifer Aniston Has Released Her Own Hair Care Line

The queen of hairstyles, Jennifer Anniston has finally come out with her own hair care line s LolaVie, with the launch of her 99% naturally-derived Glossing Detangler.. At only $25!!!!

Though Aniston has collaborated with brands in the past, this marks her first venture as both founder and creator. For the star, the beauty move was a long time coming.. She did an interview with People & here’s what she had to say: “I’ve been working on this for quite a long time, I got the bug [to go] behind the curtain and figure out development of hair products years ago.” For the brand’s name, Aniston drew inspiration from her early years in California. “When I [arrived] and bought my very first car, a used car, somebody said to me, ‘What did you name it?’ And I looked at them and I went, ‘Is that something you do?’ And they were like, ‘Uh, yeah!’ So I named my car Lola on the spot. Maybe it’s because I love that song [“Lola” by the Kinks]. Then every time I’d come over, they’d be like, ‘Lola’s here’. So it just kind of became a name that I was called whenever I showed up [somewhere].” Aniston opted for classic black-and-white packaging for a timeless and refined look. When it came to product development, she had several goals, most notably: “How can we give hair that is really damaged and goes through the wear and tear that mine has gone through nourishment?” she says. “That’s what we focused on we were all very particular about. It just had to be absolutely perfect.” Aniston took the process to heart, and enlisted the help of her friends — both men and women — to perfect it. “Every time we’d have a new formula, I would hand it out to my friends because they have all different kinds of hair, and it was really nice to get feedback from them.” The result: a cruelty-free, vegan formula that’s packed with naturally-derived ingredients (key among them is repairing chia seed) and created without gluten, parabens, preservatives, phthalates, silicones and sulfates. Aniston calls the detangler “the Swiss Army Knife” of hair products because of its many benefits, including protecting hair from heat damage and enhancing shine — and has streamlined her routine to three steps because of it: shampooing, conditioning followed by a few spritzes of this. Check out her website and product HERE View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Steve From ‘Blues Clues’ Posted A Video For The Shows 25th Anniversary & It’s Amazing

For so many of us 90’s babies, Steve and Blue were two of their best friends in the whole wide world, and they’d all come together to help Steve solve “Blue’s Clues” each day on Nickelodeon.

One of the most popular and influential preschool television series of all time, Steve and Blue were introduced to the world in 1996. The show quickly started gathering viewership records, educational accolades and tons of awards, including a Daytime Emmy Award nominee for Steve himself. Then, in 2002, Steve abruptly announced that he would be leaving the show, handing the reins of the series (as well as his house, all of its anthropomorphic contents and even his dog, Blue) to his brother Joe, played by Donovan Patton.

Well this is the first time we’ve heard from him since, and it’s a pretty cool message:

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Teaser Will Have You PUMPED For The Movie

Choose your teaser.. ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ created a website to tease the upcoming film and they made it VERY cool, they give you the option to pick the red or blue pill, and that will decide which teaser you get to watch (don’t worry you can watch both).. Make sure to pay attention to the time as well… It’s PRETTY COOL!

Check out the teaser & the website HERE

The full trailer comes out tomorrow!