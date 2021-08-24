What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Ben Affleck Engagement Ring Shopping, Spiderman Trailer Out Now & MORE!

Ben Affleck Spotted Shopping For Engagement Rings

Ben Affleck was snapped browsing engagement rings at Tiffany’s and it’s bringing back some major pink diamond engagement vibes.. Affleck first popped the question to Lopez back in 2002 during the OG Bennifer days, using a 6.1-carat pink diamond by Harry Winston that reportedly cost $2.5 million.. YEAH it was beautiful.

And now that the two are back together following J-Lo’s breakup from now ex fiance Alex Rodriguez, sounds like thy might be ready to put a ring back on it.. Ben we expect BIGGER & PINKER!

‘The Office’ Could Get Rebooted

Fans were devastated when it was announced in 2013 that the beloved mockumentary sitcom “The Office” would be coming to an end.

However, it looks like there’s a glimmer of hope: NBC said it’s “standing by” should showrunner Greg Daniels ever decide to do a reboot.

At the Edinburgh International TV Festival, NBCUniversal Chairman of Entertainment Content Susan Rovner explained to Deadline that “whenever Greg Daniels wants to do one, we’re standing by.” Daniels said that a revival wasn’t in active development earlier this year, but that he would consider it in the future. “No but it’s not impossible,” he told Collider. “It’s not impossible for sure. I would want to be involved, and I’ve got two other shows I’m working on right now.”

Seriously one of the best shows ever made.. Although they would need to bring back the original cast. None of this reboot with new people stuff..

Chrissy Teigen Found Hamster That Was Missing For 3 Days In Her Wall & The Video Is Amazing

Chrissy Teigen shared to Instagram that her hamster Peanut Butter had been missing for three days when she heard “faint scratching” coming from a wall inside her home.

Once Teigen and friends determined the scratching was definitely the pet hamster, they tried to figure out how to save her and got it all on camera! Watch the amazing rescue below!

Jeopardy Will Fill In As Main Jeopardy! Host.. For Now

Mayim Bialik will fill in as the host of syndicated episodes of Jeopardy! in the wake of Mike Richards’ exit. Sony Pictures Television, which produces the long-running quiz show, announced that Bialik is scheduled to tape three weeks of episodes when production resumes this week for a total 15 episodes. Additional guest hosts will be announced at a later date.

Bialik was previously slated to split duties with Richards, hosting Jeopardy!‘s prime-time and spinoff series, while Richards would serve as the permanent host of the syndicated game show. However, nine days after he was chosen, Richards released a statement saying that he would step down as host. He will remain with the show as an executive producer.

Richards’ exit came after pop culture website The Ringer published an article detailing comments he made on a podcast while executive producer on The Price Is Right.

So who will be the official host?! Sounds like we won’t know for a while..

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Has Been Officially Released

Yesterday it was leaked and today it is released for real! Watch the trailer for the highly anticipated film below!