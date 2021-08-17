What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Ben Affleck Sent A-Rod Pizza? Lizzo Cries Over Mean Comments On Insta Live & MORE!

Ben Affleck Sent A-Rod Pizza.. Or At Least Someone Used His Name
Barbra Streisand Didn’t Love Lady Gaga’s & Bradley Coopers ‘A Star Is Born’
INTERESTING, I get what she’s saying, in this day in age they could’ve integrated more into the film, but I mean.. It was still good.
Lizzo Breaks Down Into Tears On Instagram Live After Hateful Comments Over New Song ‘Rumors’
Lizzo took to Instagram live on Sunday & broke down over negative comments & hate that she is receiving. She didn’t directly address the comments to which she was referring But she did say some of the statements she’d seen were “fatphobic,” “racist,” and “hurtful.”… LIKE WHO! Who has the time, and the lack of decency to comment those hateful things? Here is what she said in one part of her live:
“I’m putting so much loving energy into the world and sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back. It’s like it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you’re still going to have people who have something mean to say about you. I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience gets lower, and I’m more sensitive. I just feel like I’m seeing negativity directed toward me in the most weirdest way. People are saying s**t about me that just doesn’t even make sense.”
Watch the full thing below:
Daniel Craig Is Not Giving His Kids Money When He Dies
Daniel Craig says he will not be leaving any money to his children in the form of an inheritance.
The 53-year-old James Bond star was asked about leaving his two daughters money and said, “Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed? I think Andrew Carnegie [an American industrialist] gave away what in today’s money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it, too.”
He added, “But I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”
SORRY KIDS! Gotta get yourself some jobs now
Travis Barker Flies For The First Time Since 2008 Deadly Plane Crash
Travis Barker conquered one of his biggest fears by boarding an airplane for the first time in 13 years since surviving a deadly plane crash.
He and his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian were photographed leaving Los Angeles, California in a private jet and also landing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they are apparently vacationing. The couple reportedly embraced before hopping on the aircraft, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s alum held his hands as they walked up the stairs. They were joined on board by her mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.
Back in 2008 Barker was in a plane leaving South Carolina when it suddenly caught fire and plummeted to the ground, killing two close friends along with two pilots. He and Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein were the only ones to survive the devastating accident but suffered from severe burns on their bodies. Unfortunately, his friend passed away from a drug overdose at the age of 26 less than a year later.
Since the incident, Travis has primarily taken tour buses and cruise ships to get to his concerts. Speaking with Men’s Health in June, the former television personality opened up about his PTSD, saying that if he “saw a plane [in the sky], he “was determined it was going to crash.” However, Barker also expressed his desire to one day take to the skies again, and he did it!!