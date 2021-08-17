What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Ben Affleck Sent A-Rod Pizza? Lizzo Cries Over Mean Comments On Insta Live & MORE!

Ben Affleck Sent A-Rod Pizza.. Or At Least Someone Used His Name

A certain someone named Ben hit up the Florida-based online pizza joint Bulls Bears & Squares, and spent $141.32 to send some pizzas to A-Rod back on June 17.

Apparently the Ben who ordered them gave his name as “Ben Afflec.” So now the question is.. Is this Ben Affleck trying to be sneaky and give his actual name because no one would ever think he’d actually do it.. OR did someone just wanna troll them both? The troll knew the correct home address for Alex’s rented mansion, so there has to be some sort of connection. It’s unclear exactly how many pizzas were ordered, but the joint’s owner, Samuel Tadros, confirms the only topping requested was chicken. He says their Chicago stuffed jalapeño ranch chicken deep dish pizza is one of the most popular, and they don’t come cheap – $140 will get ya about 3 pies when you add shipping costs!

Barbra Streisand Didn’t Love Lady Gaga’s & Bradley Coopers ‘A Star Is Born’

After three different versions of “A Star Is Born” starring Janet Gaynor, Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand, the fourth probably wasn’t necessary. But lets be real, was the second even?!

“I thought, ‘That’s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors. I thought that was a great idea. So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976.” “I thought it was the wrong idea,” she added of the 2018 remake, before acknowledging how successful the film wound up being. “I can’t argue with success,” said Streisand. “But I don’t care so much about success as I do originality.” INTERESTING, I get what she’s saying, in this day in age they could’ve integrated more into the film, but I mean.. It was still good. In a new interview with The Sunday Project looking back at her entire career, Streisand was asked about the 1976 film in which she starred with Kris Kristofferson. She said that when she heard a new version was going to be made, names like Will Smith and Beyoncé were being thrown out to star, and that was something she was into.

Lizzo Breaks Down Into Tears On Instagram Live After Hateful Comments Over New Song ‘Rumors’

Lizzo took to Instagram live on Sunday & broke down over negative comments & hate that she is receiving. She didn’t directly address the comments to which she was referring But she did say some of the statements she’d seen were “fatphobic,” “racist,” and “hurtful.”… LIKE WHO! Who has the time, and the lack of decency to comment those hateful things? Here is what she said in one part of her live:

“I’m putting so much loving energy into the world and sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back. It’s like it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you’re still going to have people who have something mean to say about you. I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience gets lower, and I’m more sensitive. I just feel like I’m seeing negativity directed toward me in the most weirdest way. People are saying s**t about me that just doesn’t even make sense.”

Watch the full thing below:

Daniel Craig Is Not Giving His Kids Money When He Dies

Daniel Craig says he will not be leaving any money to his children in the form of an inheritance.

The 53-year-old James Bond star was asked about leaving his two daughters money and said, “Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed? I think Andrew Carnegie [an American industrialist] gave away what in today’s money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it, too.”

He added, “But I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

SORRY KIDS! Gotta get yourself some jobs now

Travis Barker Flies For The First Time Since 2008 Deadly Plane Crash

Travis Barker conquered one of his biggest fears by boarding an airplane for the first time in 13 years since surviving a deadly plane crash.

He and his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian were photographed leaving Los Angeles, California in a private jet and also landing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they are apparently vacationing. The couple reportedly embraced before hopping on the aircraft, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s alum held his hands as they walked up the stairs. They were joined on board by her mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Back in 2008 Barker was in a plane leaving South Carolina when it suddenly caught fire and plummeted to the ground, killing two close friends along with two pilots. He and Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein were the only ones to survive the devastating accident but suffered from severe burns on their bodies. Unfortunately, his friend passed away from a drug overdose at the age of 26 less than a year later.

Since the incident, Travis has primarily taken tour buses and cruise ships to get to his concerts. Speaking with Men’s Health in June, the former television personality opened up about his PTSD, saying that if he “saw a plane [in the sky], he “was determined it was going to crash.” However, Barker also expressed his desire to one day take to the skies again, and he did it!!