What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Britney Gets New Lawyer, Kanye & Irina Shayk SPLIT, Tiger King Series NOT Happening

Britney Gets A New Lawyer For Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears has almost secured a powerful new ally in her ongoing conservatorship battle. She has found representation, Mathew Rosengar, and he will appear in court on Wednesday with the hopes of the judge signing off on this change so that they can end her conservatorship once and for all!

They already face a bit of a confusing hurdle.. Britney can’t sign contracts of any substance without the approval of her dad, which in this case when she’s trying to remove him from her life, is a bit awkward. Althought apparently Mathew Rosengar will make the argument that Brit has a constitutional right to the lawyer of her choice.

We’re sending all of our positive vibes to Britney today and have our fingers crossed for her!

Cardi B & Offset Bought 3 Year Old Daughter 4 Million Dollar Presents For Bday

Cardi B responded to the backlash she received after gifting her 3-year-old daughter Kulture a necklace reportedly worth $150,000 for her birthday.

Over the weekend, Cardi B threw her baby girl a lavish fairytale soiree where she presented the Elliot Eliantte jewels, only to be outdone by her husband, Offset, who iced Kulture’s wrist with a $250,000 Richard Millie watch. The internet obviously had a hay day over this saying what are you doing buying a baby that much expensive stuff.. Cardi’s response:

https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1414446065269477387

She went on to say: “Listen imma live my childhood dreams thru my kids.”

Kanye West & Iryna Shayk Have Split Up

Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s surprise summer romance seems to be fizzling out. Shayk and West were first reported to be seeing each other last month, and apparently it was Kanye whoi pushed the idea.

“Kanye always had a thing for Irina, so she came to mind early on in his divorce from Kim, he decided to shoot his shot, and it worked.” said a source.

But apparently it didn’t work over the long-term. In a report published yesterday that Shayk declined an invitation from West to attend a Paris couture show with him because she didn’t want dating reports to persist in the media.

“She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him, she doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him]. It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating.”

Well, I’m sure it was fun while it lasted!

Jason Sudeikis Has FINALLY Spoken Out About Split From Olivia Wilde

After months of just hearing form insiders, Jason sat down with GQ and spilled the beans. First he said that the official split happened “in November 2020,” as to why it happpened:

“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

He added:

“That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

The comedian stayed vague on the subject, although he insisted the parallel storyline on Ted Lasso — where the titular character moves to England in the midst of a crumbling marriage — had “nothing to do with” his real-life relationship ending. Pondering whether he had accidentally manifested a breakup by writing it into his show, he admitted it wasn’t his ideal scenario, sharing:

“But, again, it isn’t that. It wasn’t that. And again, that’s just me knowing the details of it. Like, that’s just me knowing where it comes from, where any of it comes from.”

Elsewhere in the GQ article, the 45-year-old claimed he “was neither high nor heartbroken” during his viral Golden Globes moment, and acknowledged that it had been a “hard year” following his breakup. He reflected:

“I think it was really neat. I think if you have the opportunity to hit a rock bottom, however you define that, you can become 412 bones or you can land like an Avenger. I personally have chosen to land like an Avenger.”

JASON/TED WE LOVE YOU!

‘Tiger King’ The Series Starring Nicholas Cage Gets The Boot

Nicolas Cage is now saying he’s out of a planned “Tiger King” series. Cage told Variety that “we should clear the record” on plans for him to play the role of Joe Exotic.

“I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it come together,” he said. “They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it’s no longer relevant.”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” was a Netflix true crime docuseries that became a phenomenon when it was released last year.