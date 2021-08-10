What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Britney Spears Denied Fathers Suspension, Adele LAs Vegas Residency & MORE!

Britney Spears Denied Request To Suspend Father From Her Conservatorship.. For Now

A judge has denied a request from Britney Spears’ attorney to expedite her next hearing, regarding the suspension and removal of the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. The hearing is still set for Sept. 29.

On Monday morning, the court ordered that the petition from Spears’ new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, had been denied without prejudice.

Rosengart was asking to move up the date of the hearing, arguing that “every day matters,” in his effort to remove or immediately suspend Spears’ father as conservator of her estate. The attorney had suggested advancing the hearing by a month, to late August.

(As conservator of her estate, Spears’ father controls all financial decisions relating to his daughter’s life; the other portion of her conservatorship is overseen by temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery, the conservator of her person, who manages day-to-day personal and medical decisions.)

Britney took to Instagram following to say:

Elon Musk Sending Advertisement To Space

It turns out Elon Musk doesn’t just want to send billionaires to space, he also wants to send advertising. And that idea isn’t sitting well with earthbound critics, BECAUSE IT MAKES NO SENSE

Business Insider reports the plan is for Musk’s SpaceX to work with Geometric Energy Corp., a Canadian-based company, to send square-shaped CubeSat satellite, with one side used as a display screen, into space by 2022. The satellite would allow people or companies to blow what’s likely a pretty hefty fee in order to project advertising on the the satellite as it orbits the earth.

Some people asked the question of who will even see these ads — since they’ll be thousands of miles from the average human’s eyesight. GEC CEO Samuel Reid explained to Business Insider that the satellite will be equipped with a selfie stick attached to the outside of the satellite so it can film the display screen and then live-stream the ads to platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

…WHY?!

Quentin Tarantino Promised Himself As A Kid He Would Never Give His Mom ‘One Penny’ — And Stuck To It!

On a recent episode of the podcast The Moment, hosted by Billions creator Brian Koppelman, the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood director shared a pivotal moment in the life of a young 12-year-old Quentin. He explained that his love of screenwriting started early, but his teachers “looked at it as a defiant act of rebellion that I’m doing this instead of my school work.” Unfortunately, getting into trouble in school translated to trouble at home.

He recalled:

“My mom always had a hard time about my scholastic non-ability. … [She] was bitching at me about [writing screenplays]… and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little ‘writing career,’ with the finger quotes and everything. This little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing? That s**t is over.’”

“When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I go, ‘Okay lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see one penny from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.’”

Asked if he kept to his promise a successful grown man, he said:

“Yeah. I helped her out with a jam with the IRS. But no house. No Cadillac, no house.”

Adele May Have a Residency In Las Vegas

Adele is reportedly set to join the pantheon of iconic artists who have undertaken their own residencies in Las Vegas. The singer is said to be taking up a lengthy performing stint in Sin City, and will even be able to stay at her Los Angeles home – with a private jet flying her to each show in around 40 minutes.

The singer hopes to start the lengthy performance stint when international coronavirus restrictions eventually begin to ease.

“Adele has very recently been talking to musicians that she has worked with before to gauge their availability, to see whether they could be in Vegas for the gigs. It is all very exciting. It would make her a lot of money but it would also mean she could have a routine. It would be hugely lucrative for her but also really fun.

Christina Applegate Reveals She Has Multiple Sclerosis

The 49-year-old, known for her roles in “Bad Moms,” “Married… with Children” and “Dead to Me,” said in a tweet published overnight that she was diagnosed “a few months ago.”

“It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition,” wrote Applegate. “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”

Multiple sclerosis affects the central nervous system and is considered an autoimmune disease, in which the immune system attacks its own healthy cells. It affects quality of life and can be disabling. There is no cure for multiple sclerosis, which is often called MS, but many people are able to manage their symptoms and adapt to new lifestyles after diagnosis.