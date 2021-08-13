What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Britney Spears Father Steps Down From Conservatorship, NEW MUSIC – Lizzo, Cardi, Dua Lipa, Elton John & MORE!

Jeopardy Host Would’ve Just Been Mayim Bialik But She’s Too Busy

Mayim Bialik’s upcoming role as one of the new hosts of “Jeopardy!” might have been even greater if she just had the time.

Apparently “The Big Bang Theory” star became a frontrunner with bosses at Sony to permanently host the game show after guest hosting in March. On top of that, the crew loved working with her AND she also tested highest in focus groups.

Several Sony execs were “very interested” in Mayim for hosting duties on the daily syndicated program, but because of her other commitments, she stars and executive produces “Call Me Kat” on FOX, and hosts a podcast, they knew it wasn’t going to be possible. SO that explains why producer Mike Richards will take on the main role and Mayim Bialik will just do the bonue episodes etc.

Britney Spears Father Has Stepped Down As Her Conservator

Jamie Spears has agreed it’s time to step down as conservator of Britney’s estate, he just said so in new legal docs, and he wants to work with the court on an orderly transition.

In the documents his lawyer says: “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate … and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests. Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

Apparently Britney’s new lawyer Mathew Rosengart didn’t have much of a reaction to this saying: “We are pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognize that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others. We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately.” Sorry Jamie you’re not getting out of this one as easily as you expected!

Lizzo Released A New Song With Cardi B Called ‘Rumors’ And It’s A BOP

If you were looking for a fun summer bop, HERE IT IS! Lizzo & Cardi killed it on ‘Rumors’, this will be on Lizzos upcoming album, we don’t know the name of it yet or when it’ll be out butt we do know it’s coming!

Elton John & Dua Lipa Have Released A Song Together ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’

The more I hear this the more I like it and I think you’ll feel the same! Elton John & Dua Lipa ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’

Wiz Kid Released A New Song Ft. Justin Bieber ‘Essence’

Wiz Kid dropped a new song with Justin Bieber called ‘Essence’ and it is just a great chill vibe! Listen below

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Film A Silly Video In Reponse To Their Lack Of Bathing

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast last month, Ashton and Mila told hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman that they don’t wash their children — Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4 — unless they can “see dirt on them.”

As for themselves, Mila went on to confess that she “didn’t shower much anyway” as a child, having not grown up with the luxury of hot water. Ashton, on the other hand, said he does wash his “armpits and crotch daily and nothing else ever.”

And of course the internet blew up with this news, other celebrities said they do the same, some responded saying EW, shower more. Well Mila & Ashton have responded with a hilarious video, check it out below!