What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Britney Spears Father Steps Down From Conservatorship, NEW MUSIC – Lizzo, Cardi, Dua Lipa, Elton John & MORE!

Jeopardy Host Would’ve Just Been Mayim Bialik But She’s Too Busy
Britney Spears Father Has Stepped Down As Her Conservator
Sorry Jamie you’re not getting out of this one as easily as you expected!
Lizzo Released A New Song With Cardi B Called ‘Rumors’ And It’s A BOP
If you were looking for a fun summer bop, HERE IT IS! Lizzo & Cardi killed it on ‘Rumors’, this will be on Lizzos upcoming album, we don’t know the name of it yet or when it’ll be out butt we do know it’s coming!
Elton John & Dua Lipa Have Released A Song Together ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’
The more I hear this the more I like it and I think you’ll feel the same! Elton John & Dua Lipa ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’
Wiz Kid Released A New Song Ft. Justin Bieber ‘Essence’
Wiz Kid dropped a new song with Justin Bieber called ‘Essence’ and it is just a great chill vibe! Listen below
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Film A Silly Video In Reponse To Their Lack Of Bathing
Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast last month, Ashton and Mila told hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman that they don’t wash their children — Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4 — unless they can “see dirt on them.”
As for themselves, Mila went on to confess that she “didn’t shower much anyway” as a child, having not grown up with the luxury of hot water. Ashton, on the other hand, said he does wash his “armpits and crotch daily and nothing else ever.”
And of course the internet blew up with this news, other celebrities said they do the same, some responded saying EW, shower more. Well Mila & Ashton have responded with a hilarious video, check it out below!