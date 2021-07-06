What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Britney Spears Is Retiring From Music? J-Lo Is “Having The Time Of Her Life”, Elon Musk Downgrading Homes As He Prepare For Mars

Britney Spears Is Retiring From Music/Performing?
Carson Daly Officiated Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Wedding
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton finally tied the knot — and Carson Daly officiated the wedding! This may seem random BUT it is kind of cute.. Blake & Gwen met on The Voice which Carson Daly hosts so it kind of brings it all back to the beginning. ADORBALE
Stefani shared the news of their nuptials Monday on Instagram & her and Blake both looked amazing! Check out the pics below!
J-Lo Says She’s Having “The Best Time Of Her Life”… Sorry A-Rod
Jennifer Lopez admitted she’s having “the best time of my life” right now. As she revealed during a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, “I’m super happy. I know people are always wondering, ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay?’ This is it. I’ve never been better.”
The declaration comes less than three months after she split with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, before she rekindled her romance with her other former fiancé, Ben, in May.
“I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own,” Jennifer, 51, continued. “And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at.”
J-LO WE KNOW YOU AREN’T ON YOUR OWN
But we are happy you’re happy!
Elon Musk is living in a $50,000 House To Prepare For Mars
Elon Musk may be one of the world’s richest people, but he’s not living large. After selling much of his real estate portfolio in the past year and listing his final property earlier this month to focus on his mission to Mars, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is taking the phrase “live below your means” to another level.
Musk, revealed in a tweet that he is now living in a humble $50,000 home that he rents from SpaceX on its launch site in Boca Chica, Texas.
“My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though,”… Uhm yeah awesome because you can also go vacation in France at your mansion whenever you PLEASE.
He is living in a 375-square-foot modular home worth exactly $50,000 from Boxabl, the tiny homes are made up of the bare necessities: a living area, bathroom, bed and kitchen — all from a folded box…
What a fun social experiment hey Elon, living like the rest of us for a day!!!
UK Couple Says Gordon Ramsay Made Their Wedding Into A ‘Nightmare’
A UK couple said Gordon Ramsay turned their dream beach wedding into “a complete kitchen nightmare”,after the celebrity chef took over the private resort to film his TV show.
The couple shared that they expected a private ceremony and gourmet meal when they paid $1,800 for their nuptials at the exclusive Lusty Glaze Beach venue in Cornwall last month.
But their special day was “gatecrashed” by Ramsay and his crew filming his new TV show, “Future Food Stars” — with the chef also taking over the kitchen, leaving the wedding party with a “cheap and nasty” meal despite it costing $70 a head.
“The whole thing was a complete kitchen nightmare, We had both worked so hard to save for that day and we felt like extras on a game show.”
Ramsay’s executive producer, Sharon Powers, wrote to the newlyweds to apologize — and paid for their ruined wedding.
“I am mortified that we affected your special day and I can assure you that it was never our intention to upset you or your guests. As you are aware, we have now paid for your wedding in full, which I hope goes some way towards making amends and acknowledging how sorry I am that your special day was affected, albeit unintentionally, by us.”
Apparently the couple continues to share their story even after being compensated and talking to Ramsey himself.. Who was in the wrong here? I’m not completely sure..
Seth Rogan Says Paul Rudd Once Convinced A Masseuse To Let HIM Give Seth A Massage Without Him Knowing
https://twitter.com/Sethrogen/status/1412145835228340225
Can these two please release a NEW comedy together?! They’re too funny!