What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Britney Spears Is Retiring From Music? J-Lo Is “Having The Time Of Her Life”, Elon Musk Downgrading Homes As He Prepare For Mars

Britney Spears Is Retiring From Music/Performing?

Britney Spears may be officially hanging up her mic and walking away from music says her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, who just submitted his resignation.

Jodi Montgomery, and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, saying, “It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed. I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.” just bowed out as it was about to become co-conservator with Jamie… So MAYBE if she ever gets out of this conservatorship we will see her again… Regardless we want the best for her so if she doesn’t want to perform, she shouldn’t have to! Britney had said she would never perform as long as her dad was part of her conservatorship. As we reported, Jamie continues to be the sole conservator of her estate… Bessemer Trustas it was about to become co-conservator with Jamie… So MAYBE if she ever gets out of this conservatorship we will see her again… Regardless we want the best for her so if she doesn’t want to perform, she shouldn’t have to! Rudolph sent an email Sunday night to Britney’s personal conservator,, and the conservator of her estate,, saying, “It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed. I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.”

Carson Daly Officiated Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Wedding

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton finally tied the knot — and Carson Daly officiated the wedding! This may seem random BUT it is kind of cute.. Blake & Gwen met on The Voice which Carson Daly hosts so it kind of brings it all back to the beginning. ADORBALE

Stefani shared the news of their nuptials Monday on Instagram & her and Blake both looked amazing! Check out the pics below!

J-Lo Says She’s Having “The Best Time Of Her Life”… Sorry A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez admitted she’s having “the best time of my life” right now. As she revealed during a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, “I’m super happy. I know people are always wondering, ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay?’ This is it. I’ve never been better.”

The declaration comes less than three months after she split with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, before she rekindled her romance with her other former fiancé, Ben, in May.

“I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own,” Jennifer, 51, continued. “And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at.”

J-LO WE KNOW YOU AREN’T ON YOUR OWN

But we are happy you’re happy!

Elon Musk is living in a $50,000 House To Prepare For Mars

Elon Musk may be one of the world’s richest people, but he’s not living large. After selling much of his real estate portfolio in the past year and listing his final property earlier this month to focus on his mission to Mars, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is taking the phrase “live below your means” to another level.

Musk, revealed in a tweet that he is now living in a humble $50,000 home that he rents from SpaceX on its launch site in Boca Chica, Texas.

“My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though,”… Uhm yeah awesome because you can also go vacation in France at your mansion whenever you PLEASE.

He is living in a 375-square-foot modular home worth exactly $50,000 from Boxabl, the tiny homes are made up of the bare necessities: a living area, bathroom, bed and kitchen — all from a folded box…

What a fun social experiment hey Elon, living like the rest of us for a day!!!

UK Couple Says Gordon Ramsay Made Their Wedding Into A ‘Nightmare’

A UK couple said Gordon Ramsay turned their dream beach wedding into “a complete kitchen nightmare”,after the celebrity chef took over the private resort to film his TV show.

The couple shared that they expected a private ceremony and gourmet meal when they paid $1,800 for their nuptials at the exclusive Lusty Glaze Beach venue in Cornwall last month.

But their special day was “gatecrashed” by Ramsay and his crew filming his new TV show, “Future Food Stars” — with the chef also taking over the kitchen, leaving the wedding party with a “cheap and nasty” meal despite it costing $70 a head.

“The whole thing was a complete kitchen nightmare, We had both worked so hard to save for that day and we felt like extras on a game show.”

Ramsay’s executive producer, Sharon Powers, wrote to the newlyweds to apologize — and paid for their ruined wedding.

“I am mortified that we affected your special day and I can assure you that it was never our intention to upset you or your guests. As you are aware, we have now paid for your wedding in full, which I hope goes some way towards making amends and acknowledging how sorry I am that your special day was affected, albeit unintentionally, by us.”

Apparently the couple continues to share their story even after being compensated and talking to Ramsey himself.. Who was in the wrong here? I’m not completely sure..

Seth Rogan Says Paul Rudd Once Convinced A Masseuse To Let HIM Give Seth A Massage Without Him Knowing

Paul Rudd once gave Seth Rogen a massage without Seth actually knowing & this story is TOO GOOD

The actor/director dished on the hilarious story out of nowhere Monday on Twitter, telling the tale of the time his good pal, Paul, cloaked himself as a masseuse at a parlor Seth was at, which he didn’t really realize until well into the back rub.

https://twitter.com/Sethrogen/status/1412145835228340225

Can these two please release a NEW comedy together?! They’re too funny!